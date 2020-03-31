Neoprene Market Worth US Dollar 750 million by 2026 | CAGR: 7.2% between 2018 to 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Neoprene Market” report to their offering.

The Neoprene Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Neoprene Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Neoprene Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Neoprene Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Regional Outlook

The APAC region is holding major market share in global Neoprene market due the dense presence of end-users of neoprene in APAC region and similar trend is expected to continue over forecast period. The dense presence of industries such as automotive and construction in the emerging economies present in APAC such as India, Malaysia, China, the Philippines, and Indonesia are expected to witness significant growth rate over forecast period. The governments of emerging economies are increasing investing in infrastructural and industrial developments which is ultimately boosting the demand for materials used and neoprene is one of such materials hence the neoprene market is expected to witness significant growth rate over forecast period in developing regions. On the other hand, the developed region such as North America and Europe are expected to register moderate growth rate. The global rise in construction and automotive industry is expected to accelerate the demand for Neoprene market hence expected to drive market growth over forecast period.

Market Players:

The key contributors in the Neoprene market are Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Co Ltd.,Lanxess, Denka Company limited, Tosoh Corporation, Pidilite Industries, Covestro AG, Zenith Rubber,Ltd, BGK GmbH Endlosband, TuHuang Chemical Co., The 3M Company,Polymers Co., and others

The Major Market Segments of Global Neoprene Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

By Product

Neoprene Sponge/Foam

Neoprene Rubber Sheet

Neoprene Latex

By End-user

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Textiles

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

APAC

China

India

Japan

Australia

Malaysia

Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Neoprene

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Neoprene Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Neoprene Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Neoprene Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. Neoprene Sponge/Foam

1.2.2.4. Neoprene Rubber Sheet

1.2.2.5. Neoprene Latex

1.2.2.6. Others

1.2.3. Neoprene Market By End-user

1.2.3.1. Global Neoprene Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-user (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Neoprene Market Revenue Share By End-user in 2017

1.2.3.3. Automotive

1.2.3.4. Electrical & Electronics

1.2.3.5. Building & Construction

1.2.3.6. Textiles

1.2.3.7. Others

1.2.4. Neoprene Market by Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Neoprene Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Neoprene Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Neoprene Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Neoprene Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Neoprene Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Neoprene Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Neoprene Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Neoprene Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Neoprene Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Neoprene Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. NEOPRENE MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Neoprene Revenue By Product

4.2. Neoprene Sponge/Foam

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Neoprene Rubber Sheet

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Neoprene Latex

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. NEOPRENE MARKET BY END-USER

5.1. Global Neoprene Revenue By End-user

5.2. Automotive

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Electrical & Electronics

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Building & Construction

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Textiles

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA NEOPRENE MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Neoprene Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Neoprene Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Neoprene Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Mexico

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE NEOPRENE MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Neoprene Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Neoprene Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC NEOPRENE MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Neoprene Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Neoprene Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA NEOPRENE MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Neoprene Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Neoprene Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Argentina

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST NEOPRENE MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East Neoprene Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East Neoprene Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Saudi Arabia

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. UAE

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. AFRICA NEOPRENE MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Africa Neoprene Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Africa Neoprene Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. South Africa

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Egypt

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Co Ltd.

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Lanxess

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Denka Company limited

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Tosoh Corporation

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Pidilite Industries

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Covestro AG

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Zenith Rubber,Ltd

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. BGK GmbH Endlosband

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. TuHuang Chemical Co.

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. The 3M Company

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Polymers Co.

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

12.12. Others

12.12.1. Company Snapshot

12.12.2. Overview

12.12.3. Financial Overview

12.12.4. Product Portfolio

12.12.5. Key Developments

12.12.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

