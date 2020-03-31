Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size, 2019 Analysis, Researches, Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024.

Energy storage is the capture of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. A device that stores energy is sometimes called an accumulator or battery.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for off-grid energy storage systems in the regions of developing regions that is expected to drive the market for more advanced off-grid energy storage systems. More-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on renewable energy, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of off-grid energy storage systems will drive growth in developing regions market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 560 million by 2024, from US$ 380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Off-grid Energy Storage Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Family Backup Power

Industrial UPS

Unattended Equipment

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

EnerSys

SAFT

Sonnen

NEC Energy Solutions

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Fronius

LG Chem

Aquion Energy

Toshiba

Samsung SDI

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

ZEN Energy

Enphase

CALB

Tianneng Battery

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems by Players

Chapter Four: Off-grid Energy Storage Systems by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Forecast

