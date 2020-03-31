Opportunities in Global Metallurgical Coal Market : Innovations, Trends, Technology And Applications Market 2019-2025

Metallurgical coal is a grade of low-ash, low-sulfur and low-phosphorus coal that can be used to produce high grade coke. Coke is an essential fuel and reactant in the blast furnace process for primary steelmaking. The demand for metallurgical coal is highly coupled to the demand for steel.

The Metallurgical Coal market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metallurgical Coal.

This report presents the worldwide Metallurgical Coal market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BHP Billiton

Teck Resources

Whitehaven Coal

Glencore

Yancoal

Peabody Energy

Coal India Ltd

Mitsubishi Corporation

Mechel

Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi JSC

Raspadskaya

Evraz

Coal mining company Kolmar

Arch Coal

Contura Energy

Anglo American

SHANXI COKING COAL GROUP

Shougang Fushan Resources Group

China Shenhua Energy

JINZHONG ENERGY GROUP

Metallurgical Coal Breakdown Data by Type

Hard coking coals (HCC)

Medium coking coal

Semi-soft coking coal (SSCC)

Pulverized coal injection (PCI) coal

Metallurgical Coal Breakdown Data by Application

Primary steelmaking company

Others

Metallurgical Coal Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Metallurgical Coal Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

Russia

Rest of Europe

…….

