Over the Counter Drugs Market is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% in 2018 – 2026
Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market” report to their offering.
The Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.
Market Players:
The key players involved in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs market includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Bayer, Pfizer, Alkem Laboratories Limited, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Takeda, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, and others
The Major Market Segments of Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market are as below:
Market Segmentation
By Product
- Analgesics
- Cold
- Cough & Flu Products
- Weight Loss Products
- Gastrointestinal Products
- Skin Products
- Mineral and Vitamin Supplements
- Sleeping Aids
- Ophthalmic Products
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Chile
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Rest of MEA
TABLE OF CONTENT
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market By Product
1.2.2.1. Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017
1.2.2.3. Analgesics
1.2.2.4. Cold
1.2.2.5. Cough & Flu Products
1.2.2.6. Weight Loss Products
1.2.2.7. Gastrointestinal Products
1.2.2.8. Skin Products
1.2.2.9. Mineral and Vitamin Supplements
1.2.2.10. Sleeping Aids
1.2.2.11. Ophthalmic Products
1.2.2.12. Others
1.2.3. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market by Geography
1.2.3.1. Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. North America Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.3.3. Europe Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.3.4. Asia-Pacific Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.3.5. Latin America Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.3.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2017
CHAPTER 4. OVER-THE-COUNTER (OTC) DRUGS MARKET BY PRODUCT
4.1. Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Revenue By Product
4.2. Analgesics
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Cold
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4. Cough & Flu Products
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5. Weight Loss Products
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.6. Gastrointestinal Products
4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.7. Skin Products
4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.8. Mineral and Vitamin Supplements
4.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.9. Sleeping Aids
4.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.10. Ophthalmic Products
4.10.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.10.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.11. Others
4.11.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.11.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. NORTH AMERICA OVER-THE-COUNTER (OTC) DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY
5.1. North America Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2. North America Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
5.3. U.S.
5.3.1. U.S. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4. Canada
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5. Mexico
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. EUROPE OVER-THE-COUNTER (OTC) DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY
6.1. Europe Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2. Europe Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
6.3. UK
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. Germany
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5. France
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.6. Spain
6.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.7. Rest of Europe
6.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. ASIA-PACIFIC OVER-THE-COUNTER (OTC) DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. Asia-Pacific Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2. Asia-Pacific Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
7.3. China
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Japan
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5. India
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.6. Australia
7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.7. South Korea
7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
7.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. LATIN AMERICA OVER-THE-COUNTER (OTC) DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Latin America Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. Latin America Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. Brazil
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Argentina
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5. Rest of Latin America
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. MIDDLE EAST OVER-THE-COUNTER (OTC) DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Middle East Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Middle East Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. Saudi Arabia
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. UAE
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. Rest of Middle East
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. AFRICA OVER-THE-COUNTER (OTC) DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Africa Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Africa Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. South Africa
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Egypt
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Africa
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE
11.1. Johnson & Johnson
11.1.1. Company Snapshot
11.1.2. Overview
11.1.3. Financial Overview
11.1.4. Product Portfolio
11.1.5. Key Developments
11.1.6. Strategies
11.2. Cipla
11.2.1. Company Snapshot
11.2.2. Overview
11.2.3. Financial Overview
11.2.4. Product Portfolio
11.2.5. Key Developments
11.2.6. Strategies
11.3. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
11.3.1. Company Snapshot
11.3.2. Overview
11.3.3. Financial Overview
11.3.4. Product Portfolio
11.3.5. Key Developments
11.3.6. Strategies
11.4. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
11.4.1. Company Snapshot
11.4.2. Overview
11.4.3. Financial Overview
11.4.4. Product Portfolio
11.4.5. Key Developments
11.4.6. Strategies
11.5. Merck KGaA
11.5.1. Company Snapshot
11.5.2. Overview
11.5.3. Financial Overview
11.5.4. Product Portfolio
11.5.5. Key Developments
11.5.6. Strategies
11.6. Bayer
11.6.1. Company Snapshot
11.6.2. Overview
11.6.3. Financial Overview
11.6.4. Product Portfolio
11.6.5. Key Developments
11.6.6. Strategies
11.7. Pfizer
11.7.1. Company Snapshot
11.7.2. Overview
11.7.3. Financial Overview
11.7.4. Product Portfolio
11.7.5. Key Developments
11.7.6. Strategies
11.8. Alkem Laboratories Limited
11.8.1. Company Snapshot
11.8.2. Overview
11.8.3. Financial Overview
11.8.4. Product Portfolio
11.8.5. Key Developments
11.8.6. Strategies
11.9. GloxoSmithKline
11.9.1. Company Snapshot
11.9.2. Overview
11.9.3. Financial Overview
11.9.4. Product Portfolio
11.9.5. Key Developments
11.9.6. Strategies
11.10. Sanofi
11.10.1. Company Snapshot
11.10.2. Overview
11.10.3. Financial Overview
11.10.4. Product Portfolio
11.10.5. Key Developments
11.10.6. Strategies
11.11. Takeda
11.11.1. Company Snapshot
11.11.2. Overview
11.11.3. Financial Overview
11.11.4. Product Portfolio
11.11.5. Key Developments
11.11.6. Strategies
11.12. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
11.12.1. Company Snapshot
11.12.2. Overview
11.12.3. Financial Overview
11.12.4. Product Portfolio
11.12.5. Key Developments
11.12.6. Strategies
11.13. Others
11.13.1. Company Snapshot
11.13.2. Overview
11.13.3. Financial Overview
11.13.4. Product Portfolio
11.13.5. Key Developments
11.13.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH
12.1. Research Methodology
12.1.1. Initial Data Search
12.1.2. Secondary Research
12.1.3. Primary Research
12.2. Assumptions and Scope
