Over the Counter Drugs Market is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% in 2018 – 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market” report to their offering.

The Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Download Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1171

Market Players:

The key players involved in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs market includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Bayer, Pfizer, Alkem Laboratories Limited, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Takeda, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, and others

The Major Market Segments of Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

By Product

Analgesics

Cold

Cough & Flu Products

Weight Loss Products

Gastrointestinal Products

Skin Products

Mineral and Vitamin Supplements

Sleeping Aids

Ophthalmic Products

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Qatar Kuwait Rest of MEA



View Full [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/over-the-counter-otc-drugs-market

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. Analgesics

1.2.2.4. Cold

1.2.2.5. Cough & Flu Products

1.2.2.6. Weight Loss Products

1.2.2.7. Gastrointestinal Products

1.2.2.8. Skin Products

1.2.2.9. Mineral and Vitamin Supplements

1.2.2.10. Sleeping Aids

1.2.2.11. Ophthalmic Products

1.2.2.12. Others

1.2.3. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market by Geography

1.2.3.1. Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. North America Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.3. Europe Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.4. Asia-Pacific Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.5. Latin America Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. OVER-THE-COUNTER (OTC) DRUGS MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Revenue By Product

4.2. Analgesics

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Cold

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Cough & Flu Products

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Weight Loss Products

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Gastrointestinal Products

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7. Skin Products

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.8. Mineral and Vitamin Supplements

4.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.9. Sleeping Aids

4.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.10. Ophthalmic Products

4.10.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.10.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.11. Others

4.11.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.11.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. NORTH AMERICA OVER-THE-COUNTER (OTC) DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

5.1. North America Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2. North America Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

5.3. U.S.

5.3.1. U.S. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Canada

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Mexico

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. EUROPE OVER-THE-COUNTER (OTC) DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. Europe Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. Europe Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. UK

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Germany

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. France

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Spain

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Rest of Europe

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. ASIA-PACIFIC OVER-THE-COUNTER (OTC) DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Asia-Pacific Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Asia-Pacific Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. China

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Japan

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. India

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Australia

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. South Korea

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. LATIN AMERICA OVER-THE-COUNTER (OTC) DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Latin America Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Latin America Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. Brazil

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Argentina

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. Rest of Latin America

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. MIDDLE EAST OVER-THE-COUNTER (OTC) DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Middle East Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Middle East Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Saudi Arabia

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. UAE

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Middle East

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. AFRICA OVER-THE-COUNTER (OTC) DRUGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Africa Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Africa Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. South Africa

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Egypt

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. Johnson & Johnson

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Cipla

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Merck KGaA

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Bayer

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Pfizer

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. Alkem Laboratories Limited

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. GloxoSmithKline

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Sanofi

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

11.11. Takeda

11.11.1. Company Snapshot

11.11.2. Overview

11.11.3. Financial Overview

11.11.4. Product Portfolio

11.11.5. Key Developments

11.11.6. Strategies

11.12. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

11.12.1. Company Snapshot

11.12.2. Overview

11.12.3. Financial Overview

11.12.4. Product Portfolio

11.12.5. Key Developments

11.12.6. Strategies

11.13. Others

11.13.1. Company Snapshot

11.13.2. Overview

11.13.3. Financial Overview

11.13.4. Product Portfolio

11.13.5. Key Developments

11.13.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

To Purchase this Premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1171

About Us:

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.