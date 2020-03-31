Perovskite Solar Cells Market Size, Share, 2019 Dynamics, Industry Status, Outlook and Opportunities 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Perovskite Solar Cells Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024.

A perovskite solar cell is a type of solar cell which includes a perovskite structured compound, most commonly a hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based material, as the light-harvesting active layer. Perovskite materials such as methylammonium lead halides are cheap to produce and simple to manufacture.

Perovskite solar cells module has obtained great attention from the research center and the conversion efficiency has increased for times science its first reported in 2009. However, there is no company that produce perovskite solar cell module in industrial scale. The commercial production may be possible around 2018.

Since the anti-dumping duties occurred, the competitive status have already turned white-hot for the conventional photovoltaic industry, with the price declining, the gross profit of the whole industry is narrowing, and be unsteady to some extent. In other word, the perovskite solar cell module may have the opportunity to reintegrate photovoltaic industry and contribute to the industry without overcapacity.

According to this study, over the next five years the Perovskite Solar Cells market will register a 36.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1270 million by 2024, from US$ 270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Perovskite Solar Cells business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Perovskite Solar Cells market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Perovskite Solar Cells value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Normal Structure

Inverted Structure

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Oxford Photovoltaics

Saule Technologies

Dyesol

Fraunhofer ISE

FrontMaterials

Weihua Solar

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Perovskite Solar Cells consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Perovskite Solar Cells market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Perovskite Solar Cells manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Perovskite Solar Cells with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Perovskite Solar Cells submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Perovskite Solar Cells by Players

Chapter Four: Perovskite Solar Cells by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market Forecast

