Personal Finance Software Market by Revenue, Key Companies and Forecast to 2023

Personal finance software is a tool designed to integrate the financial data of a user and segregate this information to deliver a desired analytical output for improved financial planning. This software tool utilizes variety of financial data as input and can be implemented for varied tasks such as financial transactions, bank records management, investment tracking, budget management, portfolio management, and others.

Rise in need for advanced financial tools, technological advancements related to new product development, and availability of low-cost products drive the global personal finance software market. However, low awareness about personalized financial products and services as well as availability of open-source solutions are expected to impede the market growth. Increased adoption of personal finance software among developing economies offers a major opportunity for market expansion.

The global personal finance software market is segmented based on product type, end user, and region. Based on product type, it is classified into web-based software and mobile-based software. Based on end user, it is divided into small businesses users and individual consumers. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global personal finance software market is dominated by key players such as Quicken Inc., The Infinite Kind, You Need a Budget LLC, Microsoft, Moneyspire Inc., doxo inc., BUXFER INC., Personal Capital Corporation, Money Dashboard, PocketSmith Ltd., and others.

BY PRODUCT TYPE: Web-based Software and Mobile-based Software

BY END USER: Small Businesses Users and Individual Consumers

