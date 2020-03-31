Pet Insurance Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 14.4% by 2023 Top Companies Covered Like Petplan (Allianz), Nationwide, Trupanion, Petplan (Allianz), Hartville Group, Pethealth, Petfirst, Embrace, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA), Direct Line Group, Agri
In this report, RRI Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Pet Insurance market for 2018-2023.
Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.There are four types of pet insurance: Lifetime Cover, Non-lifetime Cover, Accident-only and other. Lifetime Cover is the largest pet insurance and its value is 1775.2 M USD in 2017.Non-lifetime Cover is the next.Over the next five years, RRI (RRI Information) projects that Pet Insurance will register a 14.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 7170 million by 2023, from US$ 3200 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pet Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, RRI Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Lifetime Cover
Non-lifetime Cover
Other
Segmentation by application:
Dog
Cat
Other
We can also provide the customised separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Petplan UK (Allianz)
Nationwide
Trupanion
Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)
Hartville Group
Pethealth
Petfirst
Embrace
Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)
Direct Line Group
Agria
Petsecure
PetSure
Anicom Holding
ipet Insurance
Japan Animal Club
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Pet Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Pet Insurance by Players
4 Pet Insurance by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Pet Insurance Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Petplan UK (Allianz)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.1.3 Petplan UK (Allianz) Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Petplan UK (Allianz) News
11.2 Nationwide
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.2.3 Nationwide Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Nationwide News
11.3 Trupanion
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.3.3 Trupanion Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Trupanion News
11.4 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.4.3 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) News
11.5 Hartville Group
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.5.3 Hartville Group Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Hartville Group News
11.6 Pethealth
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.6.3 Pethealth Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Pethealth News
11.7 Petfirst
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.7.3 Petfirst Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Petfirst News
11.8 Embrace
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.8.3 Embrace Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Embrace News
11.9 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.9.3 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) News
11.10 Direct Line Group
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered
11.10.3 Direct Line Group Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Direct Line Group News
11.11 Agria
11.12 Petsecure
11.13 PetSure
11.14 Anicom Holding
11.15 ipet Insurance
11.16 Japan Animal Club
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Pet Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Pet Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Pet Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Pet Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Pet Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
