Phosphated Ester Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2028

Introduction: Phosphated Ester Market

Phosphated ester is a type of salt of organophosphate compounds having molecular formula O=P(OR)3. Phosphated esters are the active anionic surfactants which produce free acids on reaction. On the basis of categories, phosphonated ester is categoried into two forms, synthetic and natural. Natural Phosphated ester is manufactured from cresylic acid, which is derived from coal tar. Whereas, synthetic Phosphated esters are produced from phenol derivative through a complex manufacturing process. Phosphated ester has important physical properties such as, its stability with other chemical compounds which make it more popular among end-use industries.

Market Dynamics: Phosphated Ester Market

The growth in various application areas of phosphated ester is estimated to create a positive outlook in the coming assessment period for the phosphated ester market. The driving factors which are expected to enable the positive growth in the near future include government favorable initiative towards production of phosphated ester to meet respective demand of end-use industries, increasing automotive sales across the globe, and increase in demand for agrochemicals. Additionally, key manufacturers of phosphated ester across the world are focusing on expansion and acquisition of small players to increase their revenue share. However, the toxicity of phosphated ester is expected to hamper the market growth in the coming future. European government has banned the consumption of phosphated ester products in the region owing to harmful effects on human beings.

Based on the source, synthetic phosphated ester segment is estimated to hold more half of the market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the same during the forecast period. Application of phosphated ester in agrochemical industry as a pesticide and herbicide is gaining traction from the last couple of years owing to its effective performance. On the basis of regional growth dynamics, North America and the Asia Pacific are experiencing cyclic growth owing to an increase in demand of non-halogenated phosphonated ester in the region. The key driving factor for the phosphated esters is their fire intrinsic retarding property which is required in formidable applications such as in PVC films, plastic, & cables to improve the performance of plasticized polymers.

Market Segmentation: Phosphated Ester Market

Phosphated ester market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, and end use industry

On the basis of source, Phosphated ester market segmented as

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of types, Phosphated ester market segmented as

Alkyl Aryl Phosphated Ester

Trialkyl Phosphated Ester

Triaryl Phosphated Ester

On the basis of application, Phosphated ester market segmented as

Lubricant

Surfactant

Fire Retardant

Pesticides

On the basis of end use industry, Phosphated ester market segmented as

Agrochemicals

Automotive

Paints & Coatings

Plastic

Other Industrial

Regional Outlook: Phosphated Ester Market

On the basis of geographical perspective, Asia Pacific is one of the key regions for the phosphated ester market during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, China is one of the prime markets in terms of demand and supply of phosphated ester, wherein the market is estimated to be driven by the expansion of end-use applications and manufacturing unit expansion by the key players. Additionally, the increasing demand from agriculture sector in China as well as in India is expected to drive the market in the coming future. North America is projected to account for moderate growth during the forecast period. Key manufacturers of phosphate ester in the region are focusing towards mergers & acquisitions. Owing to stringent government regulations over the use of atrazine fertilizers in Western Europe and consequent ban on phosphate ester application, the market growth and demand is estimated to be affected by this factor during the assessment period. Emerging economies in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are expected to witness moderate growth as compared to the North American region.

