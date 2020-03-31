Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: ACON Laboratories Inc, Alere Inc, Eiken Chemical Co Ltd, IRIS International Inc

Point of care (POC) tests are diagnostic tests that are performed at or near the site where the patient is located. POC testing may be performed by laboratory personnel, but often it is performed by non-laboratory personnel such as physicians, nurses, assistants in medical offices, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), medics, pharmacists, and the patients themselves (self-testing). One of the key benefits and market drivers for the POC testing market is the ability to have rapid results that can be used immediately for patient treatment decisions.

The “Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market. Point of Care Urinalysis Testing industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The key players covered in this study

ACON Laboratories, Inc

Alere Inc

Eiken Chemical Co Ltd.

IRIS International, Inc.

Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG

McKesson Corporation

Opko Health, Inc

Polymedco, Inc

Quidel Corporation

Radiometer Medical ApS

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Stanbio Laboratory

Sysmex Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Self-Testing

Professional Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Point of Care Urinalysis Testing industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Point of Care Urinalysis Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

