Positive aspects of “E-Passport Market” & future challenges analysis 2017 – 2023

E-passport, also known as biometric passport, contains an electronic chip embedded in it. It is an advanced form of traditional documents introduced to enhance the security structure and restrict fraudulent cases, thereby increasing integration capabilities with high-tech airport infrastructure. E-passports are used to verify identity of a traveler through digital means with the use of unique identification number, digital signature, and others. Global E-passport Market was valued at $11,752 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $57,061 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2263618/?utm_source=SBL

Increase in innovation of advanced verification means to detect identity frauds, existence of advanced airport infrastructure facilitates, and growth in travelers to cross-border destinations drive the growth of the global e-passport market. However, initial high cost of deployment and availability of cost-effective e-passports are expected to impede the market growth. Increased adoption of e-passports among developing economies and technological advancements are expected to present numerous opportunities for the market expansion.

The global e-passport market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, it is divided into radio frequency identification (RFID) and biometric. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into leisure travel and business travel. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global e-passport market is dominated by key players such as Gemalto N.V., Mühlbauer Group, Entrust Datacard Corporation , HID Global Corporation , Infineon Technologies AG, Safran S.A. , Eastcompeace Technology Co., CardLogix Corporation, 4G Identity Solutions, ASK.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2263618/?utm_source=SBL

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global e-passport market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

E-passport Market key SEGMENTS:

BY TECHNOLOGY: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Biometrics

By Application: Leisure Travel and Business Travel

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

Access Full Summery @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/E-passport-market/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: E-PASSPORT MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: E-PASSPORTMARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: E-PASSPORTMARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: E-PASSPORT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

Similar Related report:

E-passport and E-visa – Global Market Research and Forecast, 2015-2025

More summary: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/epassport-and-evisa-global-market-research-and-forecast-20152025-market

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact Us:

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

call answer Direct:+1-971-202-1575

call answer Toll Free:+1-800-910-6452

email [email protected]