Power Rental Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2024

The power rental market is defined as the revenue earned either by renting a temporary power plant or generators. Power is generated by burning fossil fuels such coal, oil, and gas to generate steam that drives large turbines to produce electricity. Power rental is defined as plant hire providing flexibility, reliability, speed, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, power on rent delivers complete operating power packages and delivers scalable components within large power station installations to various industrial applications.

Geography-wise, the global power rental market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2012, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market collectively held more than 31% of the overall power rental market. Saudi Arabia in the MEA power rental market is expected to demonstrate high growth in the coming years. The expanding infrastructure, rising construction activities, and the high demand for electricity in remote areas are together driving the Saudi Arabia power rental market. Generators are either used for prime or standby purposes in Saudi Arabia and are completely dependent on grid connectivity.In the same year, the Asia Pacific power rental market held a share of 19% in the global market. The Asia Pacific power rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecasting horizon. The rising industrialization and urbanization in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the demand for power rental in this region.

According to this study, over the next five years the Power Rental market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Rental market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Power Rental value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Diesel Generators

Gas Generators

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Government & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Industrial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aggreko

Caterpillar

Power Electrics

Generator Power

Atlas Copco

Speedy Hire

HSS

Ashtead Group

Cummins

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Power Rental consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Power Rental market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Power Rental manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Power Rental with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Power Rental submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Power Rental by Players

Chapter Four: Power Rental by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Power Rental Market Forecast

