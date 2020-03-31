Power Rental Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2024
Analytical Research Cognizance shared "Power Rental Market" report
The power rental market is defined as the revenue earned either by renting a temporary power plant or generators. Power is generated by burning fossil fuels such coal, oil, and gas to generate steam that drives large turbines to produce electricity. Power rental is defined as plant hire providing flexibility, reliability, speed, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, power on rent delivers complete operating power packages and delivers scalable components within large power station installations to various industrial applications.
Geography-wise, the global power rental market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2012, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market collectively held more than 31% of the overall power rental market. Saudi Arabia in the MEA power rental market is expected to demonstrate high growth in the coming years. The expanding infrastructure, rising construction activities, and the high demand for electricity in remote areas are together driving the Saudi Arabia power rental market. Generators are either used for prime or standby purposes in Saudi Arabia and are completely dependent on grid connectivity.In the same year, the Asia Pacific power rental market held a share of 19% in the global market. The Asia Pacific power rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecasting horizon. The rising industrialization and urbanization in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the demand for power rental in this region.
According to this study, over the next five years the Power Rental market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Rental business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Rental market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Power Rental value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Diesel Generators
Gas Generators
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Government & Utilities
Oil & Gas
Events
Construction
Industrial
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Aggreko
Caterpillar
Power Electrics
Generator Power
Atlas Copco
Speedy Hire
HSS
Ashtead Group
Cummins
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Power Rental consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Power Rental market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Power Rental manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Power Rental with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Power Rental submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Power Rental by Players
Chapter Four: Power Rental by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Power Rental Market Forecast
