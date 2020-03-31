Procure-To-Pay Solutions Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2017-2027

Procure-to-Pay Solutions are fully integrated solutions which are adopted by most of the enterprises in order to support end-to-end operational process. This solution performs end-to-end activities from goods and services requisitions to uploading payable files at accounts receivable systems. Procure-to-Pay Solutions helps enterprise to create planned structure for controlling enterprise operation in order to improve their efficiency and effectiveness of their enterprise overall process.

Procure-to-Pay Solutions is used for performing several functionalities of the enterprise such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), and customer relationship management (CRM). It also helps to manage banking financials, shipments data, and multiple supplier statements to payments and goods received.

Procure to Pay Solutions Market:Drivers and Challenges

Cloud based unified procure pay solutions are turning to be the major factor responsible for significant growth of Procure-to-Pay Solutions market. Procure-to-Pay Solutions vendors offers spend categorization and planning capabilities in order to facilitate better planning and strategic sourcing capabilities by offering managed services. Data- driven sourcing and better spend analysis are another major factors that are driving the growth of Procure-to-Pay Solutions market in positive manner. Moreover, it also offers strategic sourcing saving for minimizing total expenditure enterprise infrastructure.

Compliance with contract, policies and regulations are the major restraints faced by the vendors dealing in Procure-to-Pay Solutions market.

Procure to Pay Solutions Market: Segmentation

Some of the enterprises are adopting managed services while implementing procure to pay solutions

Segmentation of procure to pay solutions on the basis of deployment:

On-Premise

SaaS

Segmentation of procure to pay solutions on the basis of Enterprise:

SMB

Large Enterprise

Segmentation of procure to pay solutions on the basis of End-use Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Telecommunication

Retail

Automotive

Others

Procure to Pay Solutions Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Procure-to-Pay Solutions market are: SAP SE, Zycus Inc., Infosys Limited, Bertelsmann SE & Co., Comarch SA, Ariba Inc., ProActis, and GEP.