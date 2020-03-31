Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024
The residential energy storage solutions feature robust, maintenance-free Trojan Solar AGM batteries, which are designed to not only provide emergency backup power capabilities during devastating storms, grid brownouts and blackouts, but can also be used to provide supplemental off-grid power.
Residential Solar Energy Storage is usually no more than 30KWh.
Europe is the largest countries of Residential Solar Energy Storage in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 28.8% the global market in 2017, while North America and Australia were about 21.3%, 20.1%.
According to this study, over the next five years the Residential Solar Energy Storage market will register a 37.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4600 million by 2024, from US$ 680 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Residential Solar Energy Storage business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Residential Solar Energy Storage market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Residential Solar Energy Storage value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Li-ion
Lead-Acid
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Collective House
Detached House
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
East Penn Manufacturing
LG Chem
BYD
Panasonic
Tesla
Samsung SDI
Sonnen
Saft
A123 Systems
Enphase Energy
E-On Batteries
HOPPECKE Batterien
Exide Technologies
Fronius International
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Residential Solar Energy Storage consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Residential Solar Energy Storage market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Residential Solar Energy Storage manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Residential Solar Energy Storage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Residential Solar Energy Storage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Residential Solar Energy Storage by Players
Chapter Four: Residential Solar Energy Storage by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Forecast
