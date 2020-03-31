Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Residential Solar Energy Storage Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024.

The residential energy storage solutions feature robust, maintenance-free Trojan Solar AGM batteries, which are designed to not only provide emergency backup power capabilities during devastating storms, grid brownouts and blackouts, but can also be used to provide supplemental off-grid power.

Residential Solar Energy Storage is usually no more than 30KWh.

Europe is the largest countries of Residential Solar Energy Storage in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 28.8% the global market in 2017, while North America and Australia were about 21.3%, 20.1%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Residential Solar Energy Storage market will register a 37.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4600 million by 2024, from US$ 680 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Residential Solar Energy Storage business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Residential Solar Energy Storage market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Residential Solar Energy Storage value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Li-ion

Lead-Acid

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Collective House

Detached House

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

East Penn Manufacturing

LG Chem

BYD

Panasonic

Tesla

Samsung SDI

Sonnen

Saft

A123 Systems

Enphase Energy

E-On Batteries

HOPPECKE Batterien

Exide Technologies

Fronius International

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Residential Solar Energy Storage consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Residential Solar Energy Storage market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Residential Solar Energy Storage manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Residential Solar Energy Storage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Residential Solar Energy Storage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Residential Solar Energy Storage by Players

Chapter Four: Residential Solar Energy Storage by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Forecast

