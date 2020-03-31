Smart furniture Industry Outlook to 2023 – ikea group, modoola ltd., fonesalesman, carlo ratti, hermer miller Inc., tabula sense, Milano smart living, seebo interactive Ltd., kamarq holdings, ori systems

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- Global Smart furniture Market to reach USD 668.8 Million by 2025.

Global Smart furniture Market valued approximately USD 111.7 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Smart furniture market are Due to growing consumer shift towards connected devices, smart furniture market expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period, Increasing adoption of smart furniture across workplace (corporate offices) is another prominent factor aiding the market growth and increasing emphasis on incorporating ergonomic furniture by corporate entities, smart furniture is set to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

Major Market Players

ikea group, modoola ltd., fonesalesman, carlo ratti, hermer miller Inc., tabula sense, Milano smart living, seebo interactive Ltd., kamarq holdings, ori systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Product type:

Smart table

Smart desks

Smart stools & benches

Smart sofas

Smart chairs

By Furniture category:

Commercial

Residential

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Smart furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Smart furniture market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Smart furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart furniture sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

