Smart Greenhouse Market by Global Infrastructure, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Smart Greenhouse Market 2019

Smart greenhouse is based on the vision of a greenhouse that would maintain a perfect micro-climate for a particular crop being cultivated inside. It would be perfectly tailored to the vegetation inside to maximize its efficiency. In some regions, smart greenhouse is also the best choice for water saving due to the advanced irrigation system. In recent years, people also access to electric power through solar-photovoltaic technology.

Smart greenhouse has cognitive abilities to sense its surrounding environment and either use or block certain features to maintain the micro-climate. Such environment variables that are most important for crop are air temperature and soil humidity level. Control systems get information through specific sensors and compare it with set value to judge whether or not to change the state of HVAC system and irrigation system.

Generally, a smart greenhouse should have several components like control system, HVAC system, irrigation system, growing light and others. With these systems, smart greenhouses are widely applied in the cultivations of Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruit Plants, and Nursery Crops.

At present, in United States, Israel and Netherlands, the smart greenhouse industry is at a more advanced level, the world’s most advanced enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. These foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese smart greenhouse production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

Now the production and consumption are basically done locally, the import and export is not huge in each region. In the past, some companies and governments import product from the companies in Netherlands and United States, but due to the design, environment and climate factors, the product was not working well in these regions. Therefore now import and export remains at a low quantity level.

Global Smart Greenhouse market size will increase to 1070 Million US$ by 2025, from 860 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Greenhouse.

This report researches the worldwide Smart Greenhouse market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Smart Greenhouse breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Schaefer Ventilation

Delta T Solution

Modine

Trueleaf

Coolair

Smart Greenhouse Breakdown Data by Type

By Culture Base

Non-Hydroponic Smart Greenhouse

Hydroponic Smart Greenhouse

By Insulation Material

Glass Smart Greenhouse

PC Board Smart Greenhouse

Plastic Film Smart Greenhouse

Hollow Perspex Smart Greenhouse

Smart Greenhouse Breakdown Data by Application

Vegetables

Flowers & ornamentals

Fruit plants

Nursery crops

Others

Smart Greenhouse Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Smart Greenhouse Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Smart Greenhouse Manufacturers

Smart Greenhouse Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Smart Greenhouse Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

