Smart Textile Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Textronics, Peratech, DuPont, Clothing+, Outlast

Smart textiles are defined as textiles that can sense and react via an active control mechanism to environmental conditions or stimuli from mechanical, thermal, chemical, electrical or magnetic sources.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Smart Textile industry, especially in Europe and North America. The main market players are Textronics, Peratech, DuPont, Clothing+, Outlast, etc. The sale of Smart Textile is about 3400 k units in 2015.

Smart Textile is used in Military Uses, Civil Uses, and Healthcare Uses areas. Report data showed that 30.8% of the Smart Textile market demand in military areas, 33.9% in civil areas, 17.5% in healthcare areas, and 17.8% in other areas in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Smart Textile industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Smart Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries. A key market and growth area for smart textiles has been designs for personal protective and military clothing.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Textronics

Peratech

DuPont

Clothing+

Outlast

d3o lab

Schoeller

Texas Instruments

Exo2

Vista Medical

Ohmatex ApS

North America is the largest supplier of Smart Textile, with a production market share nearly 53% and sales market share nearly 43% in 2015. That is to say, there will be imports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the production market share of 30.5% and the sales market share over 30%. Asia (Ex. China) is another important market of Smart Textile, enjoying 5% production market share and 14% sales market share.

Smart Textile Breakdown Data by Type

Passive Smart Textile

Active Smart Textile

Ultra-Smart Textile

Smart Textile Breakdown Data by Application

Military Uses

Civil Uses

Healthcare Uses

Other

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Smart Textile capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Smart Textile manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

