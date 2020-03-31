Strollers Market Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, Segmentation, Production Values, Supply-Demand, Brand Shares and Forecast 2019-2024
Strollers are a carriage with three or four wheels and often having a retractable hood, that is pushed while walking to transport an infant or young child.
As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of Strollers etc. in the international market, the current demand for Strollers product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Asia, EU, North America, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand. The main production region is concentrated in the Asia.
In the different region, the price has a great gap. The developed countries’ price is about 150% higher than the developing countries.
Although sales of Strollers brought a lot of opportunities, the consumption of the stroller is still based on the population and the local’s consumers’ price index, the raw material will have great influence on the price.
According to this study, over the next five years the Strollers market will register a 0.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2070 million by 2024, from US$ 1970 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Strollers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Strollers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Strollers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Lightweight
Standard
Multi Optional Systems
3-wheelers
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
0 – 1 Year Old
1 – 2 Years Old
2.5 – 4 Years Old
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Good Baby
NEWELL RUBBERMAID
Artsana S.p.A.
Combi Corporation
Stokke AS
Hauck
Dorel
ABC Design
Emmaljunga
UPPAbaby
Peg Perego
Seebaby
Shenma Group
BBH
Mybaby
Aing
Roadmate
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Strollers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Strollers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Strollers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Strollers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Strollers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
