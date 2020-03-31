Temporary Power Market 2019 Size, Analysis, Industry Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Temporary Power Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024.

Temporary power means power that is only for the period of construction. The various workers need this to plug their power tools into as they build your house.

Of the major players of Temporary Power, Aggreko maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Aggreko accounted for 7.732 % of the Global Temporary Power revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 2.971 %, 2.618 % including Cummins and Caterpillar.

The market for Temporary Power consumption divided into six geographic regions: In North America, total Temporary Power accounted for 32.77 %. In the Europe, total Temporary Power accounted for 29.39 %. The market in China Temporary Power accounted for 12.93 %, in Japan 4.44%, in Southeast Asia 4.43%, in India 5.02% and in global other region 11.02 %. Among all regions, North America is estimated to represent the highest share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Temporary Power market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14100 million by 2024, from US$ 8870 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Temporary Power business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Temporary Power market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Temporary Power value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Diesel

Gas & HFO & Petrol

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Government & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Industrial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aggreko

Cummins

Caterpillar

United Rentals

APR Energy

Ashtead Group

Sudhir Power Ltd.

Atlas Copco

Herc Holdings Inc

Power Electrics

Generator Power

Speedy Hire

HSS

Shaanxi Communication Power Technology Co., Ltd.

Trinity Power Rentals

Diamond Environmental Services

Rental Solutions & Services

Quippo Energy

Temp-Power

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Temporary Power consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Temporary Power market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Temporary Power manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Temporary Power with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Temporary Power submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Temporary Power by Players

Chapter Four: Temporary Power by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Temporary Power Market Forecast

