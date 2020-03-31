Thermoplastic Pipe By Key Players, Size, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Industry Analysis & Forecast 2019 to 2026

It provides complete overview of Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advanced Drainage Systems

Chevron Philips Chemical

KWH Pipe

Airborne Oil & Gas

National Oilwell Varco

Prysmian

Technip

Georg Fischer Piping Systems

IPEX

Simtech Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

PE

PVDF

PVC

PA

PP

Others Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Municipal

Mining & Dredging

Chemical

Table of Contents

Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Thermoplastic Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermoplastic Pipe

1.2 Thermoplastic Pipe Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PE

1.2.3 PVDF

1.2.4 PVC

1.2.5 PA

1.2.6 PP

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Thermoplastic Pipe Segment by Application

1.3.1 Thermoplastic Pipe Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Municipal

1.3.4 Mining & Dredging

1.3.5 Chemical

1.4 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Size

1.5.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Pipe Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Thermoplastic Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thermoplastic Pipe Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Thermoplastic Pipe Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Thermoplastic Pipe Production

3.4.1 North America Thermoplastic Pipe Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Thermoplastic Pipe Production

3.5.1 Europe Thermoplastic Pipe Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Thermoplastic Pipe Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Thermoplastic Pipe Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Thermoplastic Pipe Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Thermoplastic Pipe Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Thermoplastic Pipe Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Thermoplastic Pipe Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Thermoplastic Pipe Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Thermoplastic Pipe Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermoplastic Pipe Business

7.1 Advanced Drainage Systems

7.1.1 Advanced Drainage Systems Thermoplastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Thermoplastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Advanced Drainage Systems Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Chevron Philips Chemical

7.2.1 Chevron Philips Chemical Thermoplastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Thermoplastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Chevron Philips Chemical Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 KWH Pipe

7.3.1 KWH Pipe Thermoplastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Thermoplastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 KWH Pipe Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Airborne Oil & Gas

7.4.1 Airborne Oil & Gas Thermoplastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Thermoplastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Airborne Oil & Gas Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 National Oilwell Varco

7.5.1 National Oilwell Varco Thermoplastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Thermoplastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 National Oilwell Varco Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Prysmian

7.6.1 Prysmian Thermoplastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Thermoplastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Prysmian Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Technip

7.7.1 Technip Thermoplastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Thermoplastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Technip Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Georg Fischer Piping Systems

7.8.1 Georg Fischer Piping Systems Thermoplastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Thermoplastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Georg Fischer Piping Systems Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 IPEX

7.9.1 IPEX Thermoplastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Thermoplastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 IPEX Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Simtech

7.10.1 Simtech Thermoplastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Thermoplastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Simtech Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Thermoplastic Pipe Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Thermoplastic Pipe Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermoplastic Pipe

8.4 Thermoplastic Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Thermoplastic Pipe Distributors List

9.3 Thermoplastic Pipe Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Forecast

11.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Thermoplastic Pipe Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Thermoplastic Pipe Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Thermoplastic Pipe Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Thermoplastic Pipe Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

