Trending on Steel Casting Industry 2019 Market Analysis Expected to reach USD 390.74 million by the end of 2023
In the Global Steel Casting Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023, the revenue is valued at USD 270.17 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 390.74 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.66% between 2018 and 2023. The production is estimated at 36150.56 tons in 2018 and is forecasted to reach 54000.13 tons by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.36% between 2018 and 2023.
It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Appliction, Major Manufactures, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.
Global Steel Casting Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
The Major players reported in the market include:
Anhui Yingliu
Hitachi
Kobe Steel
Precision Castparts
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)
Peekay
Amsteel Castings
ESCO
Hyundai Steel
…
Global Steel Casting Market: Product Segment Analysis
Carbon Steels
Alloy Steels
Type 3
Global Steel Casting Market: Application Segment Analysis
Automobile and Transportation
Construction and Infrastructure
Others
Table of Content
Global Steel Casting Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023
Chapter 1 Steel Casting Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steel Casting
1.2 Steel Casting Market Segmentation by Type in 2016
1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Steel Casting by Type in 2016
1.2.1 Carbon Steels
1.2.2 Alloy Steels
1.2.3 Type 3
1.3 Steel Casting Market Segmentation by Application in 2016
1.3.1 Steel Casting Consumption Market Share by Application in 2016
1.3.2 Automobile and Transportation
1.3.3 Construction and Infrastructure
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Steel Casting Market Segmentation by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Steel Casting (2013-2023)
1.5.1 Global Product Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2023)
1.5.2 Global Product Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2023)
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Steel Casting Industry
2.1 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis
2.1.1 Global Macroeconomic Analysis
2.1.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trend
2.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis by Regions
Chapter 3 Global Steel Casting Market Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Steel Casting Production and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)
3.2 Global Steel Casting Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)
3.3 Global Steel Casting Average Price by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)
3.4 Manufacturers Steel Casting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Production Area and Product Type
3.5 Steel Casting Market Competitive Situation and Trends
3.5.1 Steel Casting Market Concentration Rate
3.5.2 Steel Casting Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
Chapter 4 Global Steel Casting Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Steel Casting Production by Region (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Steel Casting Production Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
4.3 Global Steel Casting Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
4.4 Global Steel Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4.5 North America Steel Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4.5.1 North AmericaSteel CastingProduction and Market Share by Manufacturers
4.5.2 North AmericaSteel CastingProduction and Market Share by Type
4.5.3 North AmericaSteel CastingProduction and Market Share by Application
4.6 Europe Steel Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4.6.1 EuropeSteel CastingProduction and Market Share by Manufacturers
4.6.2 Europe Steel Casting Production and Market Share by Type
4.6.3 Europe Steel Casting Production and Market Share by Application
4.7 China Steel Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4.7.1 ChinaSteel CastingProduction and Market Share by Manufacturers
4.7.2 China Steel Casting Production and Market Share by Type
4.7.3 China Steel Casting Production and Market Share by Application
4.8 Japan Steel Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4.8.1 Japan Steel Casting Production and Market Share by Manufacturers
4.8.2 Japan Steel Casting Production and Market Share by Type
4.8.3 Japan Steel Casting Production and Market Share by Application
4.9 Southeast Asia Steel Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4.9.1 Southeast Asia Steel Casting Production and Market Share by Manufacturers
4.9.2 Southeast Asia Steel Casting Production and Market Share by Type
4.9.3 Southeast Asia Steel Casting Production and Market Share by Application
4.10 India Steel Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4.10.1 India Steel Casting Production and Market Share by Manufacturers
4.10.2 India Steel Casting Production and Market Share by Type
4.10.3 India Steel Casting Production and Market Share by Application
Chapter 5 Global Steel Casting Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)
5.1 Global Steel Casting Consumption by Regions (2013-2018)
5.2 North America Steel Casting Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)
5.3 Europe Steel Casting Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)
5.4 China Steel Casting Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)
5.5 Japan Steel Casting Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)
5.6 Southeast Asia Steel Casting Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)
5.7 India Steel Casting Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)
Chapter 6 Global Steel Casting Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6.1 Global Steel Casting Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
6.2 Global Steel Casting Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
6.3 Global Steel Casting Price by Type (2013-2018)
6.4 Global Steel Casting Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)
Chapter 7 Global Steel Casting Market Analysis by Application
7.1 Global Steel Casting Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
7.2 Global Steel Casting Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
7.3 Global Steel Casting Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
7.4 Market Drivers and Opportunities
7.4.1 Potential Applications
7.4.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
Chapter 8 Global Steel Casting Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 Anhui Yingliu
8.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
8.1.2 Product Type, Application and Specification
8.1.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.1.4 Business Overview
8.2 Hitachi
8.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
8.2.2 Product Type, Application and Specification
8.2.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.2.4 Business Overview
8.3 Kobe Steel
8.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
8.3.2 Product Type, Application and Specification
8.3.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.3.4 Business Overview
8.4 Precision Castparts
8.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
8.4.2 Product Type, Application and Specification
8.4.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.4.4 Business Overview
8.5 Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)
8.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
8.5.2 Product Type, Application and Specification
8.5.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.5.4 Business Overview
8.6 Peekay
8.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
8.6.2 Product Type, Application and Specification
8.6.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.6.4 Business Overview
8.7 Amsteel Castings
8.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
8.7.2 Product Type, Application and Specification
8.7.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.7.4 Business Overview
8.8 ESCO
8.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
8.8.2 Product Type, Application and Specification
8.8.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.8.4 Business Overview
8.9 Hyundai Steel
8.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
8.9.2 Product Type, Application and Specification
8.9.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.9.4 Business Overview
Chapter 9 Steel Casting Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9.1 Steel Casting Key Raw Materials Analysis
9.1.1 Key Raw Materials
9.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
9.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
9.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
9.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
9.2.1 Raw Materials
9.2.2 Labor Cost
9.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
9.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Steel Casting
Chapter 10 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10.1 Steel Casting Industrial Chain Analysis
10.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
10.3 Raw Materials Sources of Steel Casting Major Manufacturers in 2016
10.4 Downstream Buyers
Chapter 11 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11.1 Marketing Channel
11.1.1 Direct Marketing
11.1.2 Indirect Marketing
11.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
11.2 Market Positioning
11.2.1 Pricing Strategy
11.2.2 Brand Strategy
11.2.3 Target Client
11.3 Distributors/Traders List
Chapter 12 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12.1 Technology Progress/Risk
12.1.1 Substitutes Threat
12.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
12.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
12.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
Chapter 13 Global Steel Casting Market Forecast (2018-2023)
13.1 Global Steel Casting Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2023)
13.2 Global Steel Casting Production, Consumption Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
13.3 Global Steel Casting Production Forecast by Type (2018-2023)
13.4 Global Steel Casting Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2023)
13.5 Steel Casting Price Forecast (2018-2023)