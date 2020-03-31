Trending on Steel Casting Industry 2019 Market Analysis Expected to reach USD 390.74 million by the end of 2023

In the Global Steel Casting Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023, the revenue is valued at USD 270.17 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 390.74 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.66% between 2018 and 2023. The production is estimated at 36150.56 tons in 2018 and is forecasted to reach 54000.13 tons by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.36% between 2018 and 2023.

It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Appliction, Major Manufactures, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Global Steel Casting Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The Major players reported in the market include:

Anhui Yingliu

Hitachi

Kobe Steel

Precision Castparts

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Peekay

Amsteel Castings

ESCO

Hyundai Steel

Global Steel Casting Market: Product Segment Analysis

Carbon Steels

Alloy Steels

Type 3

Global Steel Casting Market: Application Segment Analysis

Automobile and Transportation

Construction and Infrastructure

Others

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

