Waste Heat Recovery System Market is Anticipated to Reach US Dollar 78 Billion by 2026

​Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Waste Heat Recovery System Market” report to their offering.

The Waste Heat Recovery System Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Waste Heat Recovery System Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Waste Heat Recovery System Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Waste Heat Recovery System Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

Some of the leading players operating in waste heat recovery system market includes Thermax, General Electric,Climeon AB, Promec Engineering, HRS, Cochran, IHI, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, AMEC Foster Wheeler, Durr Group, Viessman, Siemens, Forbes Marshall, Bosch Thermotechnology, Rentech Boiler Systems, AC Boilers, Ormat Technologies, Walchandnagar, Exergy SPA, and Aura GmbH.

The Major Market Segments of Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

By Application

Pre-Heating

Electricity & Steam Generation {SRC, ORC, Kalina}

Others

By Temperature

<230 0C

230-650 0C

>650 0C

By End-Use

Petroleum Refining

Cement

Heavy Metal Manufacturing

Chemical

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage

Glass

Other Manufacturing

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Belgium Poland Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Philippines Thailand Vietnam Malaysia Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt Algeria Turkey Rest of MEA



TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Waste Heat Recovery System

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Waste Heat Recovery System Market By Application

1.2.2.1. Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.2.3. Pre-Heating

1.2.2.4. Electricity & Steam Generation {SRC, ORC, Kalina}

1.2.2.5. Others

1.2.3. Waste Heat Recovery System Market By Temperature

1.2.3.1. Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Temperature (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. <230 0C

1.2.3.3. 230-650 0C

1.2.3.4. >650 0C

1.2.3.5. Others

1.2.4. Waste Heat Recovery System Market By End Use

1.2.4.1. Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Petroleum Refining

1.2.4.3. Cement

1.2.4.4. Heavy Metal Manufacturing

1.2.4.5. Chemical

1.2.4.6. Pulp & Paper

1.2.4.7. Food & Beverage

1.2.4.8. Glass

1.2.4.9. Other Manufacturing

1.2.5. Waste Heat Recovery System Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Waste Heat Recovery System Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Waste Heat Recovery System Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Waste Heat Recovery System Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Waste Heat Recovery System Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. WASTE HEAT RECOVERY SYSTEM MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.1. Global Waste Heat Recovery System Revenue By Application

4.2. Pre-Heating

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Electricity & Steam Generation {SRC, ORC, Kalina}

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Other

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. WASTE HEAT RECOVERY SYSTEM MARKET BY TEMPERATURE

5.1. Global Waste Heat Recovery System Revenue By Temperature

5.2. <230 0C

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. 230-650 0C

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. >650 0C

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. WASTE HEAT RECOVERY SYSTEM MARKET BY END USE

6.1. Global Waste Heat Recovery System Revenue By End Use

6.2. Petroleum Refining

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Cement

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Heavy Metal Manufacturing

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Chemical

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Pulp & Paper

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Food & Beverage

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.8. Glass

6.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.9. Other Manufacturing

6.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA WASTE HEAT RECOVERY SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE WASTE HEAT RECOVERY SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC WASTE HEAT RECOVERY SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA WASTE HEAT RECOVERY SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST WASTE HEAT RECOVERY SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA WASTE HEAT RECOVERY SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Waste Heat Recovery System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Thermax

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. General Electric

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Climeon AB

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Promec Engineering

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. HRS

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Cochran

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. IHI

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. AMEC Foster Wheeler

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Durr Group

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. Viessman

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Type Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

13.12. Siemens

13.12.1. Company Snapshot

13.12.2. Overview

13.12.3. Financial Overview

13.12.4. Type Portfolio

13.12.5. Key Developments

13.12.6. Strategies

13.13. Forbes Marshall

13.13.1. Company Snapshot

13.13.2. Overview

13.13.3. Financial Overview

13.13.4. Type Portfolio

13.13.5. Key Developments

13.13.6. Strategies

13.14. Bosch Thermotechnology

13.14.1. Company Snapshot

13.14.2. Overview

13.14.3. Financial Overview

13.14.4. Type Portfolio

13.14.5. Key Developments

13.14.6. Strategies

13.15. Rentech Boiler Systems

13.15.1. Company Snapshot

13.15.2. Overview

13.15.3. Financial Overview

13.15.4. Type Portfolio

13.15.5. Key Developments

13.15.6. Strategies

13.16. AC Boilers

13.16.1. Company Snapshot

13.16.2. Overview

13.16.3. Financial Overview

13.16.4. Type Portfolio

13.16.5. Key Developments

13.16.6. Strategies

13.17. Ormat Technologies

13.17.1. Company Snapshot

13.17.2. Overview

13.17.3. Financial Overview

13.17.4. Type Portfolio

13.17.5. Key Developments

13.17.6. Strategies

13.18. Walchandnagar

13.18.1. Company Snapshot

13.18.2. Overview

13.18.3. Financial Overview

13.18.4. Type Portfolio

13.18.5. Key Developments

13.18.6. Strategies

13.19. Exergy SPA

13.19.1. Company Snapshot

13.19.2. Overview

13.19.3. Financial Overview

13.19.4. Type Portfolio

13.19.5. Key Developments

13.19.6. Strategies

13.20. Aura GmbH.

13.20.1. Company Snapshot

13.20.2. Overview

13.20.3. Financial Overview

13.20.4. Type Portfolio

13.20.5. Key Developments

13.20.6. Strategies

13.21. Others

13.21.1. Company Snapshot

13.21.2. Overview

13.21.3. Financial Overview

13.21.4. Type Portfolio

13.21.5. Key Developments

13.21.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

