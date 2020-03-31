Wind Bearings Market 2019 : Manufacturers Analysis,Applications,Demand by Regions & Forecasts to 2023

Wind Bearings Industry 2019

Wind Bearings: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018 to 2025. The 2019 study has 390 pages, 267 tables and figures. The vendors in the wind bearings industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge wind turbine capability a being implemented in the on shore and offshore sites.

There are a number of different bearing designs that can be found in the gearbox of a wind turbine, but most often, various combinations of CRBs, TRBs and ball bearings are used.

If the bearings are bigger, the bearings last longer, but making the bearings larger increases friction, which decreases turbine efficiency. Current bearings have a replacement cost that is too high. What we need is a quantum leap in bearing technology – bearing materials which are at least ten times tougher than current materials.

“Wind turbine bearings are mission-critical devices. They function inside MW-class turbines, endure dynamic and unpredictable stresses to support movement inside the system Stress is causing untimely, expensive repairs for many wind turbines. Reliability of mainshaft bearings is an issue. Recent turbine failures have been dramatic, investigation has centered on SRBs: Self-aligning Roller Bearings. Solutions for retrofitting single self-aligning roller bearings (SRBs) in a three-point mount arrangement, including wear-resistant SRBs and a pre-loaded TRB design are in play.”

The global wind turbine bearing market is expected to be $10.6 billion in 2025 driven by the availability and cost effectiveness of new, stronger, more efficient bearings. Next generation bearings permit wind turbines to product more power, operate in a less expensive manner, and last longer before bearing replacement. The adoption of widespread use of new bearings makes the turbine devices an optimized choice for renewable energy generation.

It is an independent research organization funded by the sale of market research studies all over the world and by the implementation of ROI models that are used to calculate the total cost of ownership of equipment, services, and software. The company has 35 distributors worldwide, including Global Information Info Shop, Market Research.com, Research and Markets, electronics.ca, and Thompson Financial. WinterGreen Research is positioned to help customers facing challenges that define the modern enterprises.

The increasingly global nature of science, technology and engineering is a reflection of the implementation of the globally integrated enterprise. Customers trust wintergreen research to work alongside them to ensure the success of the participation in a particular market segment.

It supports various market segment programs; provides trusted technical services to the marketing departments. It carries out accurate market share and forecast analysis services for a range of commercial and government customers globally. These are all vital market research support solutions requiring trust and integrity.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Wind Bearings: Market Description and Market Dynamics 42

1.1 Bearing is Mechanical Device That Reduces Friction Between Moving Parts42

1.2 Extending Bearing Life in Wind Turbine Main-shafts 44

1.3 Financial Impact of Wind Turbine Rebuild 45

1.3.1 Digitalization 47

1.4 Globalization 48

1.4.1 Electric Vehicles, Connected Vehicles, and Urbanization 48

1.1 Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category 49

1.2 Product Overview and Scope of Wind Bearings 50

1.3 Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category 51 Wind Turbine Bearings: Market Shares and Forecasts52

2.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Market Driving Forces 52

2.1.1 Local Generation of Wind Energy 53

2.1.2 Global Warming Reaching A Point Where It Is Impossible To Ignore 53

2.2 Wind Bearings Market Shares 55

2.2.1 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Main Shaft Market Shares, Dollars and Analysis 57

2.2.2 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Main Shaft Market Shares, Units 58

2.2.3 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Yaw, Pitch, and Other Market Shares, Analysis and Dollars 59

2.2.4 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Yaw, Pitch, and Other Market Shares, Units 61

2.2.5 Timken 62

2.2.6 SKF 64

2.2.7 Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Group DYZV 64

2.2.8 ZWZ 64

2.2.9 NSK 65

2.2.10 Defontaine S.A. / Rollix 65

2.2.11 Schaeffler Group 65

2.2.12 Schaeffler Group Rotor Shaft Bearing Support 65

2.2.13 TMB 66

2.2.14 Liebherr 66

2.2.15 NTN 66

2.2.16 IMO 67

2.2.17 Xuzhou Helin Slewing Bearing Company 67

2.2.18 Wind Turbines Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 and 2017 68

2.3 Wind Bearings Market Forecasts 69

2.3.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Unit Analysis 71

2.3.2 Wind Bearing Issues Impacting Market Growth 72

2.4 Wind Bearings Onshore and Offshore 77

2.4.1 Wind Bearing Market Segments, Onshore, Offshore 78

2.4.2 Onshore 82

2.4.3 Offshore Wind Bearings 86

2.4.4 Siemens Offshore 91

2.4.5 North Sea Artificial Power Island Project 91

2.4.6 Massachusetts Offshore Wind Farms 94

2.4.7 Horizontal Axis Wind Bearings 95

2.4.8 Vertical Axis Wind Bearings 96

2.5 Wind Bearing Market Segments, Main Bearings and Slewing Bearings 98

3 Wind Bearings Market Overview 100

3.1 Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category 100

3.2 Product Overview and Scope of Wind Bearings 101

3.3 Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category 102

3.3.1 Wind Bearing Market Segments, Onshore, Offshore Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2024 102

3.3.2 Wind Bearing Market Segments, Main Bearings and Slewing Bearings 103

3.4 Global Wind Bearings Market Competition by Participants 104

3.5 Types of Bearings 112

3.5.1 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Main Shaft Market Shares, Units 114

3.5.2 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Yaw, Pitch, and Other Market Shares, Analysis and Dollars 117

3.5.3 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Yaw, Pitch, and Other Market Shares, Units 120

3.5.4 IMO Slewing Rings for Renewable Energy 121

3.5.5 Global Wind Bearings Sales and Growth Comparison by Types (2013-2025) 124

3.5.6 Main Bearings 125

3.5.7 Slewing Bearings 126

3.6 Global Wind Bearings Market by Applications/End Users 126

3.6.1 Wind Turbines Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 and 2017 127

3.6.2 Global Wind Bearings Sales Comparison by Applications (2013-2025) 128

3.7 Wind Turbine Market Segments 129

3.7.1 Wind Turbine and Bearing Market, by Installation 129

3.7.2 Onshore 135

3.7.3 Horizontal-Axis Turbines 135

3.7.4 Vertical-Axis Turbines 137

3.7.5 Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Description 139

3.8 Wind Bearings Market Prices 139

3.8.1 Wind Bearings Prices 148

3.8.2 Wind Turbine Generator Yaw Bearing fits 1 1/2 Inch Pipe — REAL ZINC PLATED! 149

3.8.3 Needle Roller Yaw Bearing for 1-1/2 Inch Pipe for PMA Wind Turbine generator 149

3.8.4 wind turbine Yaw bearing Zinc Plated for wind turbine fits 1.5 inch pipe 150

3.8.5 Wind Turbine Replacement Yaw Bearing, High Quality Aluminum Ball Bearing 150

3.8.6 Needle Roller Yaw Bearing for 1-1/2 Inch Pipe for Wind Turbine generator unplate 151

3.8.7 Needle Roller Yaw Bearing for 1-1/2 Inch Pipe for PMA Wind Turbine generator 151

3.8.8 Easy Yaw bearing wind turbine swivel roller kit skeleton bracket 1.5″ pipe U 152

3.8.9 Easy Yaw bearing wind turbine swivel roller kit skeleton bracket 1.5″ pipe NEW 152

3.8.10 Skystream 3.7 Wind Turbine Rotor Bearing Set 152

3.8.11 2500 W WindZilla PMA 12 V AC 12 White Blade Wind Turbine Generator+ 2 Bearings 153

3.8.12 ROLLIX SLEWING RING BEARINGS FOR WIND ENERGY TURBINES, PACKAGING, MINING, FOREST 153

