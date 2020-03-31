Zigbee Modules Market To Witness Huge Growth by 2024 | Top Key Vendors are Atmel, B&B Electronics, Honeywell, Panasonic, Schneider Electric, ON Semiconductor, Microchip, LS Research, Murata, Seeed Studio and Others

ZigBee is one of the most famous wireless networking requirements used for monitoring and controlling gadgets this is based totally on the IEEE 802.15.4 trendy. It specifies physical layers and media get entry to control for low-fee WPANs. ZigBee is preferred for packages associated with low records rate, lengthy battery lifestyles, and comfy networking. The simple cause of ZigBee in is to hold small quantities of statistics over a mid-range distance. attributable to the technological development, the deployment of ZigBee modules in purchaser electronics, smart domestic gadgets and many other products is anticipated to lead the increase of the market all through forecast period. There are number of products that perform on this preferred. The boom of this technology is extraordinarily excessive in U.S. The Zigbee fashionable for end user is anticipated to drive the destiny internet of factors deployment.

This report researches the worldwide Zigbee Modules market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Zigbee Modules breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Leading Zigbee Modules Market Giants

Atmel

B&B Electronics

Honeywell

Panasonic

Schneider Electric

ON Semiconductor

Microchip

LS Research

Murata

Seeed Studio

CEL

Silicon Laboratories

Parallax

Digi International

FlexiPanel

Anaren

Market by Type

868MHz ZigBee Modules

900MHz ZigBee Modules

2.4GHz ZigBee Modules

Market by Application

Smart Home

Agricultural

Building Automation

Mining Industry

Others

