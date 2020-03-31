Zinc By Key Players, Trends, Sales, Demand, Supply, Analysis & Forecast 2019 to 2026

The recently published report titled “Global Zinc Market : Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2026” is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2019 – 2026.

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Zinc Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boliden

Glencore

Hindustan Zinc

Nyrstar

Teck Resources

Votorantim

China Minmetals

Goldcorp

Huludao Zinc

Korea Zinc

MITSUI MINING & SMELTING

MMG

Penoles

Shaanxi Dongling Zinc

Volcan Compania Minera Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Zinc Oxide

Zinc Sulfate

Zinc Carbonate

Zinc Chloride Segment by Application

Construction

Transportation

Consumer Durables

Others

Table of Contents

Global Zinc Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Zinc Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Zinc

1.2 Zinc Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Zinc Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Zinc Oxide

1.2.3 Zinc Sulfate

1.2.4 Zinc Carbonate

1.2.5 Zinc Chloride

1.3 Zinc Segment by Application

1.3.1 Zinc Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Consumer Durables

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Zinc Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Zinc Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Zinc Market Size

1.5.1 Global Zinc Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Zinc Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Zinc Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Zinc Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Zinc Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Zinc Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Zinc Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Zinc Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Zinc Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Zinc Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Zinc Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Zinc Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Zinc Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Zinc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Zinc Production

3.4.1 North America Zinc Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Zinc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Zinc Production

3.5.1 Europe Zinc Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Zinc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Zinc Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Zinc Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Zinc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Zinc Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Zinc Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Zinc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Zinc Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Zinc Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Zinc Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Zinc Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Zinc Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Zinc Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Zinc Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Zinc Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Zinc Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Zinc Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Zinc Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Zinc Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Zinc Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Zinc Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Zinc Business

7.1 Boliden

7.1.1 Boliden Zinc Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Zinc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Boliden Zinc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Glencore

7.2.1 Glencore Zinc Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Zinc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Glencore Zinc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hindustan Zinc

7.3.1 Hindustan Zinc Zinc Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Zinc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hindustan Zinc Zinc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nyrstar

7.4.1 Nyrstar Zinc Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Zinc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nyrstar Zinc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Teck Resources

7.5.1 Teck Resources Zinc Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Zinc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Teck Resources Zinc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Votorantim

7.6.1 Votorantim Zinc Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Zinc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Votorantim Zinc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 China Minmetals

7.7.1 China Minmetals Zinc Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Zinc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 China Minmetals Zinc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Goldcorp

7.8.1 Goldcorp Zinc Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Zinc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Goldcorp Zinc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Huludao Zinc

7.9.1 Huludao Zinc Zinc Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Zinc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Huludao Zinc Zinc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Korea Zinc

7.10.1 Korea Zinc Zinc Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Zinc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Korea Zinc Zinc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 MITSUI MINING & SMELTING

7.12 MMG

7.13 Penoles

7.14 Shaanxi Dongling Zinc

7.15 Volcan Compania Minera

8 Zinc Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Zinc Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Zinc

8.4 Zinc Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Zinc Distributors List

9.3 Zinc Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Zinc Market Forecast

11.1 Global Zinc Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Zinc Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Zinc Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Zinc Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Zinc Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Zinc Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Zinc Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Zinc Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Zinc Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Zinc Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Zinc Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Zinc Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Zinc Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Zinc Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Zinc Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Zinc Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

