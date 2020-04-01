Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The at-home DOA testing market has been categorized into rapid DOA test kits and breath analyzers.

The market is mainly driven by the increased production and trade of illicit drugs worldwide, growing use of illicit drugs amongst teenagers, and initiatives by government organizations to reduce the level of drug abuse.

Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing market size will increase to 950 Million US$ by 2025, from 430 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing.

This report researches the worldwide At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing capacity, production, value, price and market share of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

UCP Biosciences Inc.

Orient New Life Medical Co. Ltd.

Express Diagnostics Int’l Inc.

Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd.

Psychemedics Corporation

Confirm BioSciences

Phamatech Inc.

Home Health (U.K.) Ltd.

Quest Products Inc.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3602598-global-at-home-drug-of-abuse-doa-testing-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Breakdown Data by Type

Test Cups

Test Dip Cards

Test Strips

Others

At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Breakdown Data by Application

Urine

Saliva

Hair

Others

At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3602598-global-at-home-drug-of-abuse-doa-testing-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Test Cups

1.4.3 Test Dip Cards

1.4.4 Test Strips

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Urine

1.5.3 Saliva

1.5.4 Hair

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Production

2.1.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Production by Regions

4.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Production

4.2.2 United States At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Production

4.3.2 Europe At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Production

4.4.2 China At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Production

4.5.2 Japan At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Revenue by Type

6.3 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 UCP Biosciences Inc.

8.1.1 UCP Biosciences Inc. Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

8.1.4 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Orient New Life Medical Co. Ltd.

8.2.1 Orient New Life Medical Co. Ltd. Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

8.2.4 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Express Diagnostics Int’l Inc.

8.3.1 Express Diagnostics Int’l Inc. Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

8.3.4 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd.

8.4.1 Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd. Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

8.4.4 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Psychemedics Corporation

8.5.1 Psychemedics Corporation Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

8.5.4 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Confirm BioSciences

8.6.1 Confirm BioSciences Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

8.6.4 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Phamatech Inc.

8.7.1 Phamatech Inc. Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

8.7.4 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Home Health (U.K.) Ltd.

8.8.1 Home Health (U.K.) Ltd. Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

8.8.4 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Quest Products Inc.

8.9.1 Quest Products Inc. Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

8.9.4 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym