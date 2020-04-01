2018 Top 5 Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1060 million by 2023, from US$ 910 million

Waterjet machines provide an efficient method of producing intricate components of machines with relative ease and precision. It facilitates versatile and effective machining, cutting, and shaping of metals and other materials. A waterjet machine uses a pump to eject water at an extremely high pressure through a nozzle to cut metals and other materials. These machines generate a lesser amount of heat compared to other cutting technologies and can, therefore, be used even on materials that are highly sensitive to high temperatures. Waterjet machines also help to ensure minimal wastage of the material being machined.

The global waterjet cutting machines industry markets mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. And the market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local companies. The leading global firms include Flow International, Omax, Bystronic Group, Sugino Machine, ESAB Cutting Systems and others. These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest waterjet cutting machines markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local players.

The global market of waterjet cutting machines has mainly been driven by its downstream industry, the strong growth of the automotive, stone & tiles, job shop, aerospace & defense and other industrial field in the last decade. Economic investment and national policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.

Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

Over the next five years, RRI projects that Waterjet Cutting Machinery (Waterjet Cutting Machines) will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1060 million by 2023, from US$ 910 million in 2017.

This report studies the global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the top 5 players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2018, the top players:

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, from 2013 to 2018 (forecast), like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Pressurized Water

Abrasive Mixture

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate in each application, can be divided into

Automotive OEMs

Automotive Supplier

Stone & Tiles

Job Shop

Aerospace & Defense

Others