2019 Cruise Market – In-depth Trends & Forecasts Research by Market Key Players

Cruise is a passenger ship used for recreational and leisure voyages, in which the journey itself and the onboard amenities, attractions, activities and entertainment options are integrant part of the cruise experience.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Cruise Industry is concentrate. Carnival, RCI and NCLH account about 72.67% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest sales area of Cruise, also the leader in the whole Cruise.

North America occupied 55.99% of the revenue market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and Asia, which respectively have around 29.99% and 5.32% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of revenue.

Cruise prices can change at a moment’s notice. The price of cruise is different by the destination, cruise length, date and other factors.

For forecast, the North America and Europe Cruise revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~6%. The growth rate of Asia is about 13%-23%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Cruise. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Cruise is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 57600 million US$ in 2024, from 42900 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Cruise in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Cruise Market will reach Million USD in 2019. The report begins from overview of market size and forecast by types, regions and applications, also, this report introduces market competitive analysis among the companies and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Carnival

RCI

NCLH

MSC

Disney

Genting

Hurtigruten

Silversea

TUI

Market Segment by Type, covers (Market Size & Forecast, Major Vendors of Type etc.):

Contemporary Cruise

Premium Cruise

Luxury Cruise

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Transportation

Entertainment

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cruise product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cruise, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cruise in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Cruise competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Cruise breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Cruise market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cruise sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

