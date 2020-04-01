Active Grille Shutter Market is Expected to Reach US$ 4 Bn by 2026 | CAGR of more than 8%

Active Grille Shutter Market – Snapshot

Automotive active grille shutters are designed to limit the air flow from the front grille after a vehicle has attained a speed of more than 19 mph. Active grille shutters are employed to improve the aerodynamics of the vehicle in order to reduce air drag and minimize load on the engine, thereby achieving higher fuel rating and low emissions.

Rise in consumer demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to drive the automotive active grille shutter market. Integration of active grille shutters helps achieve CO2 saving of up to 3 grams per kilometer. Active grille shutters control the air drag and achieve aerodynamic co-efficient by an average of 9% or by 25 aerodynamic points. Increasingly stringent emission norms are prompting automakers to adopt technologies to lower the air drag and reduce emission, which in turn is driving the demand for active grille shutters. Countries in the EU and the U.S. are focused on achieving the emission level of 95 g/Km & 121 g/Km, respectively, by 2020, for passenger cars. Therefore, automakers are expected to integrate active grille shutters in their forthcoming vehicles in order to comply with such regulations.

Demand for active grille shutters is increasing in electric and hybrid electric vehicles. Automakers such as Hyundai, Daimler, General Motors, Tesla, and Toyota are offering active grille shutters in models such as Optima, C-Class, Cruze, Model S, and Camry. Aerodynamics is becoming an imperative aspect of electric vehicles in order to improve battery efficiency. Therefore, rising penetration of electric vehicles is expected to boost the demand for active grille shutters.

The active grille shutter technology is relatively new and is in the nascent phase of design. Challenges exist to co-ordinate the shutter shut down time with engine speed and inclination angle of shutter to avoid engine overheating, as the active grille shutter integrates with the HVAC unit. The active grille shutter is an expensive aerodynamic feature. Low segment vehicles may opt for diffusers, spoilers, and underbody panels, which are more cost-effective to control air drag, thus hampering the automotive active grille shutter market. However, active grille shutters are highly effective in minimizing the air drag, as compared to other aerodynamic features, and hence, the demand for active grille shutters is expected to rise in the near future.

The global automotive active grille shutter market has been segmented based on shutter type, vane type, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography.

Based on shutter type, the global automotive active grille shutter market has been classified into visible and non-visible. The non-visible segment held a prominent share of the market in 2017. It is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as these grilles have higher esthetic value.

In terms of vane type, the global automotive active grille shutter market has been bifurcated into horizontal and vertical type. Horizontal active grille shutters are easy to adopt, as they are directly mounted behind the grille and hence, are extensively adopted. Preference for vertical grille shutters in high-end vehicles is rising, owing to their high esthetic value. Consequently, the vertical segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, the automotive active grille shutter market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America are expected to dominate the global automotive active grille shutter market during the forecast period. Demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and stringent government regulations, coupled with high consumer spending, are expected to drive the market in Europe and North America.

Key players operating in the global automotive active grille shutter market include Rochling Group, Valeo, Magna International Inc., SRG Global, Batz, S.Coop, HBPO GmbH, Techniplas, LLC., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Coburg, Tong Yang Group, Keboda, STARLITE Co., Ltd., and Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.