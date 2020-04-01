Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market : Size, Growth, Segmentation, Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast 2019-2025
The report “Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market” analyzes the Market status, Market share, growth rate, future trends, Market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
The global Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Intelligent packaging, the package function switches on and off in response to changing external/internal conditions, and can include a communication to the customer or end user as to the status of the product.
North America is the largest market and holds over 35% of the total share in 2013. Strict legislations regarding food and beverage packaging have led to increased demand for advanced systems in the region. North America is expected to be followed by Europe on account of increased consumer awareness and increasing demand for sustainable packaging systems in the region.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness remarkable growth rate on account of increased disposable income and changing lifestyle in China and India. Increasing food demand on account of growing population is also expected to drive packaged food demand in the region.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M Company
Alien Technology
AlpVision SA
Applied DNA Sciences
Authentix
Avery Dennison
DuPont
Flint Group
Holostik
Impinj Inc
Intermec
Sicpa
Spectra Systems
Zebra Technologies
Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market Segment by Type
Active Packaging
Modified Atmosphere
Smart and Intelligent Packaging Technology
Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market Segment by Application
Frozen Food
Packaged Food
Dairy Products
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Business
Chapter Eight: Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
