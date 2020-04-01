Acute Sinusitis 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the acute sinusitis market by diagnosis (nasal endoscopy, imaging test, laboratory test, allergy testing), treatment (saline nasal spray, nasal corticosteroids, decongestants, OTC pain relievers), end-user (hospitals); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global acute sinusitis market is predictable to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The major players in acute sinusitis market include:

  • Sanofi (France)
    • Abbott (U.S.)
    • Bayer AG (U.S.)
    • Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)
    • Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.)
    • Merck & Co, Inc. (U.S.)
    • AstraZeneca Plc (U.K)
    • Reddy’s Lab (India)
    • Novartis AG (Germany)
    • Others

 

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia–Pacific
Asia
China
India
Japan
Australia
Republic of Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East& Africa
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Kuwait
Qatar
Rest of The Middle East & Africa

On the basis of diagnosis, the acute sinusitis market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Nasal Endoscopy
    • Imaging Test
    • Laboratory Test
    • Allergy Testing

On the basis of treatment, the acute sinusitis market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Saline Nasal Spray
    • Nasal Corticosteroids
    • Decongestants
    • OTC Pain Relievers

On the basis of end-user, the acute sinusitis market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Hospitals

…….

 

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

  1. Report Prologue
  2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations

  1. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation

  1. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

  1. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants
5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes
5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry
5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis
5.4 Pricing Analysis

  1. Global Acute Sinusitis Market, By Diagnosis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nasal Endoscopy

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017–2023

6.3 Imaging Test

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017–2023

6.4 Laboratory Test

6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017–2023

6.5 Allergy Testing

6.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017–2023

Continued……

