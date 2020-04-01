Air Purifier Market Segmentation, Overview, Analysis, Size, Share and Industry Research Forecast 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance: Statistical Analysis for “Air Purifier Market” Report capacity, production, production value, cost/ profit, supply/ demand and import/ export. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

An air purifier or air cleaner is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room. These devices are commonly marketed as being beneficial to allergy sufferers and asthmatics, and at reducing or eliminating second-hand tobacco smoke. The commercially graded air purifiers are manufactured as either small stand-alone units or larger units that can be affixed to an air handler unit (AHU) or to an HVAC unit found in the medical, industrial, and commercial industries. Air purifiers may also be used in industry to remove impurities such as CO2 from air before processing. Pressure swing adsorbers or other adsorption techniques are typically used for this.

North America holds the significant market share, owing to greater disposable income, massive industrialization, environmental protection laws and increased awareness to curb pollution. However, the Asia-Pacific region dominated by China, India, and South Korea which have the negligible presence of air purifiers are projected to experience fastest growth prospects over the forecast period. Growing awareness due to stringent government regulations to curb pollution levels and the health risks associated with infection along with increased urbanization and industrialization is expected to drive demand.

Sharp

Philips

Panasonic

Daikin

Coway

YADU

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Midea

Blueair

Samsung

Austin

Beiangtech

Lexy

Air Purifier Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Air Purifier Market Segment by Type

HEPA

Activated Carbon

UV Technology

Ion and Ozone Generator

Other

Air Purifier Market Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Air Purifier Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Air Purifier Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Air Purifier Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Air Purifier Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Air Purifier Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Air Purifier Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Air Purifier Business

Chapter Eight: Air Purifier Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Air Purifier Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

