Airbag Market is Expected to Reach $37.3 Billion, Globally, by 2022

Airbag Market is expected to garner $37.3 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022.In 2015, Asia-Pacific contributed a major market share, in terms of revenue, owing to growth in the automobile sector and rise in disposable income of consumers. The rise in competition among car manufacturers to introduce advanced safety features majorly contributes to the increase in demand for airbags. In addition, rise in demand for cars in the Asia-Pacific region and increased concern about road fatalities majorly boost the growth of the airbag market.

Passive safety features in automobiles is a prime factor as far as occupants protection is concerned. These features consist of airbags that play a crucial role to reduce the impact of collisions at the time of accidents. The global airbag market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increase in consumer awareness towards vehicle safety, use of advanced technology in automotive safety, and growth in the automobile sector. Strict government regulations in India, Germany, and UK about safety features in automobiles are expected to fuel the market growth. However, high replacement cost of airbags and use of enhanced substitute technology for occupant safety are anticipated to hinder this growth.

The market is segmented by module into inflator or gas generator and air bag segments. Inflator or gas generator is expected to hold the largest market share; however, air bag is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the future.

By type, front and side airbags together comprised around 85% of the global market share in 2015. In the same year, front airbag generated the highest revenue, as it is the major passive safety component of automobiles installed in steering wheel and the front side of passenger to protect the head and chest. Knee and curtain airbags are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue, with over 30% of the global market share, owing to rise in awareness about safety and increase in technological advancements in passive safety components of vehicles.

The key players profiled in the report include Autoliv (Sweden), Delphi Automotive (UK), Takata Corporation (Japan), TRW Automotive (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Toyoda Gosei Corporation (Japan), Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing Incorporation (U.S.), Key Safety Systems (U.S.), and Continental AG (Germany).

Airbags are a vital component in passive safety system of vehicles. Increase in demand for passenger cars provides opportunity for growth of the airbag market. Safety norms formulated by the government and vehicle specifications, such as distance between the driver and steering wheel and front passenger, inclination of rear passenger, and others, drive the market growth.

Emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan, provide high growth prospects for the global airbag market. These countries presently have lenient policies about safety in vehicles. Passive safety components, such as airbags, are optional while purchasing a car to avoid increase in its prices, thereby increasing the sale. In some underdeveloped countries, the manufacturers sell cars without seatbelts and airbags to increase the sale. Stringent government regulations and awareness campaigns provide opportunities for the global airbag market. Efficiency of these airbags to reduce the impact of crashes has increased due to ongoing and innovative advancements in the airbag technology.

Front airbag occupies the largest market share, and is the major airbag segment in passive safety component of automobile installed in steering wheel and the front side of passenger to protect the head and chest. The side airbag occupied the second largest market share in 2015. Side airbags are installed in the backrest of the seat or behind the door trim and inflates between the seat occupant and the door to prevent the side impact collisions.

The global airbag market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, with Asia-Pacific being the major market, followed by Europe. Strict government regulations in several countries, such as India, Germany, and UK, regarding safety features in automobiles are expected to fuel the growth of the airbag market.

