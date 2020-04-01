Ammonia Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2023
This report analyzes the ammonia market by type (Melamine Urea Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, And Urea Formaldehyde Resin), Application (Laminate Flooring, Surface Coatings, Textile Finishes, Paper Processing) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World); it also studies the key manufacturers in the market.
The ammonia market is rapidly increasing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022.
The major players in ammonia market include:
• BASF
• Potashcorp
• Yara International
• CF Industries
• Group DF
• Togliatti
• OCI Nitrogen
• Agrium
• Sabic
• Koch Fertilizer
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
NORTH AMERICA
US
Canada
EUROPE
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
UK
ASIA-PACIFIC
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Israel
North Africa
GCC
REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
LATIN AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
On the basis of form, the ammonia market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Liquid
• Powder
On the basis of application, the ammonia market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Fertilizers
• Pharmaceuticals
• Refrigerants
• Household
• Food
• Others
…….
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Ammonia Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Ammonia Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
5.5 Impact Analysis
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Ammonia Market By Region
- Global Ammonia Market By Form (Liquid And Powder)
Continued……
