Ammonium Nitrate Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2023

This report analyzes the ammonium nitrate market by application (explosives, fertilizers, and others), end user (construction, mining, quarry, agriculture, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) it also studies the key manufacturers in the market.

The major players in ammonium nitrate market include:

• Enaex (Chile)

• EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland)

• CF Industries Holdings, Inc.(U.S.)

• Incitec Pivot limited (Australia)

• Neochim Plc (Bulgaria)

• URALCHEM JSC (Russia)

• San Corporation (China)

• Austin Powder (U.S.)

• Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Company (Egypt)

• Yara International ASA (Norway)

• OSTCHEM (Austria)

• Orica Limited (Australia)

• Vijay Gas Industry P Ltd (India)

• Fertiberia SA (Spain)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

NORTH AMERICA

US

Canada

Mexico

EUROPE

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

ASIA-PACIFIC

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

Turkey

Israel

North Africa

GCC

REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

LATIN AMERICA

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

On the basis of application, the ammonium nitrate market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Explosives

• Fertilizers

• Others

On the basis of end user, the ammonium nitrate market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Construction

• Mining

• Quarry

• Agriculture

• Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Ammonium Nitrate Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Ammonium Nitrate Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Explosives

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023

7.3 Fertilizers

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023

Continued……

