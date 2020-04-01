Ammonium Nitrate Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2023
This report analyzes the ammonium nitrate market by application (explosives, fertilizers, and others), end user (construction, mining, quarry, agriculture, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) it also studies the key manufacturers in the market.
The major players in ammonium nitrate market include:
• Enaex (Chile)
• EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland)
• CF Industries Holdings, Inc.(U.S.)
• Incitec Pivot limited (Australia)
• Neochim Plc (Bulgaria)
• URALCHEM JSC (Russia)
• San Corporation (China)
• Austin Powder (U.S.)
• Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Company (Egypt)
• Yara International ASA (Norway)
• OSTCHEM (Austria)
• Orica Limited (Australia)
• Vijay Gas Industry P Ltd (India)
• Fertiberia SA (Spain)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
NORTH AMERICA
US
Canada
Mexico
EUROPE
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
UK
ASIA-PACIFIC
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Israel
North Africa
GCC
REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
LATIN AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
On the basis of application, the ammonium nitrate market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Explosives
• Fertilizers
• Others
On the basis of end user, the ammonium nitrate market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Construction
• Mining
• Quarry
• Agriculture
• Others
…….
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Ammonium Nitrate Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Ammonium Nitrate Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Ammonium Nitrate Market By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Explosives
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023
7.3 Fertilizers
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023
7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023
Continued……
