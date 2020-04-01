Amorphous Fluoropolymer Market Growth, Trends, Analysis by Forecast 2019-2025 Focusing on Leading Players | SDMR

The Global Amorphous Fluoropolymer Market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The Amorphous Fluoropolymer is formed by the reaction of Tetrafluoroethylene (TFE) and Perfluoro (2,2-dimethyl) -1,3 Dioxolane (PDD). It is completely non-crystalline transparent amorphous polymer, no obvious melting point, has good optical and electrical properties, but also has excellent resistance to chemical, heat resistance, good mechanical properties and physical properties.

In the past several years, global amorphous fluoropolymer market is relatively stable with CAGR of 4.04% from 2013 to 2017. In 2017, the global actual consumption amount of amorphous fluoropolymer was around 1666 Kg.

Amorphous fluoropolymer can be used in various fields, optical applications, electrical applications and chemical applications etc. Optical application is the largest application of amorphous fluoropolymer, with market share of 47.96% in 2017.

Major producers of amorphous fluoropolymer in the worldwide are Chemours, AGC and Solvay. The largest producing of amorphous fluoropolymer is Chemours, accounting about 44.66% of global production in 2017. Solvay accounts for 29.71% of Global production and AGC accounts for 25.63% of global production in 2017.

Global Amorphous Fluoropolymer Market would grow with CAGR of 4.19% from 2019 to 2025. Annual consumption amount of amorphous fluoropolymer would reach to 2322 Kg in 2025. In the future, the consumption in optical applications would be the growth point in developing countries.

This report focuses on Amorphous Fluoropolymer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Amorphous Fluoropolymer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chemours

AGC

Solvay

Amorphous Fluoropolymer Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid

Solution

Amorphous Fluoropolymer Market Segment by Application

Optical Applications

Electrical Applications

Chemical Applications

Others

