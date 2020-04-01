Arabinogalactan Market Growth, Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2019 to 2025

This report focuses on the global Arabinogalactan Market Report provides complete information about manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types as well as applications. Arabinogalactan Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Arabinogalactan market size will increase to 170 Million US$ by 2025, from 140 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2019 to 2025.

Arabinogalactan is a complex water-soluble polysaccharide compound of plant origin. Arabinogalactan contains molecules of galactose and arabinose. Two sources of arabinogalactan are Western Larch (Larix occidentalis) and Mongolian Larch (Larix dahurica). Most commercial arabinogalactan is produced from Western Larch, a renewable resource.

The market is monopolized by company LONZA. In the spring of 2006, LONZA acquired the larch arabinogalactan business from Larex, Inc. Now LONZA is the largest arabinogalactans producer followed by Russia producer Ametis JSC. Ametis JSC began to produce arabinogalactans in 2007. It is the manufacturer of larch arabinogalactan under the trade mark Lavitol. Jilin Forest Industry is the first and only manufacturer in China and they put into production in 2013..

The Following Key Manufacturers In The Arabinogalactan Market:

LONZA, Ametis JSC, Jilin Forest Industry.

Arabinogalactan Market Breakdown Data by Type:

Western Larch Source

Mongolian Larch Source

Other

Arabinogalactan Market Breakdown Data by Application:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Other

Regional outlook: – The regions covered in the reports of the Light Dependent Resistors market are North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

