Articulated Bus Market Size, Share, Status, Potential Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

Articulated public transport is a member of public transport and belongs to the bus. It is usually designed as a single storey and includes two bus compartments. Its large capacity and high passenger capacity make articulated buses often used in rapid transit systems (BRT).

The growing popularity of articulated bus over conventional bus will drive the growth prospects for the global articulated bus market for the next four years. One of the major factors responsible for the growing popularity of bus transit is its cost-effectiveness that provides urban transportation needs such as comfort, reliability, accessibility, and ease of use. In addition, the market is witnessing a high rate of adoption of articulated buses over conventional bus due to the rising investment in bus rapid transit (BRT) systems. Furthermore, the benefits of articulated buses also allow authorities to reduce investment in transit modes like trams, which will again fuel market growth.

The global Articulated Bus market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Articulated Bus volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Articulated Bus market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Daimler

MAN

Solaris Bus & Coach

Volvo

Ashok Leyland

BYD

New Flyer

Otokar

Scania

Tata Motors

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-decker Bus

Double-decker Bus

Segment by Application

City Traffic

Township Traffic

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Articulated Bus Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Articulated Bus Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Articulated Bus Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Articulated Bus Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Articulated Bus Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Articulated Bus Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Articulated Bus Business

Chapter Eight: Articulated Bus Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Articulated Bus Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

