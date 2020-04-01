Asia Pacific Blood Screening Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Asia Pacific Blood Screening Market is expected to reach with healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

By Products & Services (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Software & Services), Technology (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Rapid Tests, Next-Generation Sequencing, Nucleic Acid Test, Western Blot Assay, Others), Disease Type (Oncology, Diabetes Mellitus, Cold & Flu, Cholesterol, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, HIV/AIDS, Others), End User (Diagnostic Centers, Blood Bank, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In products & services, reagents are dominating this market as reagents are majorly used in laboratory, company and other places to perform experiment and also to find or detect the diseases related to human health.

In technology, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is dominating this market as it is more used with accurate result and less costly in the market. It is a versatile tool for physicians, laboratories, and medical professionals all over the world.

In disease type, oncology is dominating this market as increasing population is detecting more with cancer cases due to exposure to UV lights in today?s world. The Blood screening method is found to be more useful for detecting cancer.

In end user, diagnostic centers is dominating this market as people mostly prefer diagnostics centers and doctors also suggest patients to visit diagnostics center for detection of diseases.

The key market players for Asia Pacific blood screening market are listed below;

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BD

bioM?rieux SA

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cepheid

Grifols

Seimens AG

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Immucor, Inc.

Hologic Inc.

