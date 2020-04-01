Asia Pacific Nasal Spray Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Asia-Pacific nasal spray market is expected to reach with a healthy CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Decongestion Nasal Spray, Steroid Nasal Spray, Salt Water Solution/Saline Nasal Spray, Others), Container Design (Pressurized Canisters, Pump Bottles), Dosage Form (Unit/Single Dose, Bi Dose, Multi Dose), Prescription Mode (Over the Counter, Prescription Based), Therapeutic Class (Antihistamine, Nasal Steroids, Mast Cell Inhibitor, Anticholinergic), Application (Nasal Congestion, Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis, Central Nervous System Disorders, Vaccination, Others), End User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals, Clinics, Community Health Care),Country (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In product type, decongestion nasal spray segment is expected to dominate the global nasal spray market due to the rising problems associated with the decongestion of conditions such as colds & flu, hay fever, allergic reactions and sinusitis are helping the segment to grow in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In therapeutic class, antihistamine segment is expected to dominate the market due to rising antihistamine usage amongst the population for different diseases such as congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itching, nasal swelling and different products availability by the companies is expected to dominate the market, whereas nasal steroids are available for both prescription and over the counter usage, and fast effective results are the major growth factors of the market.

In container design, pump bottles segment is expected to dominate the market due to the user friendly and wide offering of the over the counter products by the companies and it is expected to fuel the growth of pump bottles market in the forecast period. However, new advancement associated with the pressurized canisters.

In doses form, multi does segment is expected to dominate the market due to the wide availability in different dose volumes and user friendly attributes it is expected to drive the market of unit/single dose in the forecast period.

In prescription segment, prescription based segment is expected to dominate the market due to the rising chances of seasonal associated nasal problems and also for the various diseases such as pulmonary, dental anesthesia and others which leads the growth of prescription based segment is expected to fuel in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In application segment, nasal congestion segment is expected to dominate the market due to the rising cases of nasal congestion diseases such as runny nose, sinus pain, mucus buildup and also availability of the over the counter products, nasal congestion segment is expected to dominate market. However, allergic and non-allergic rhinitis is the fastest growing segment among all because of the rising problems amongst the population such as antihistamines, nasal corticosteroids, hay fever and other, also seasonal imbalance is one of the reasons in raising the allergic and non-allergic rhinitis segment to grow in the forecast period with the highest CAGR.

The key market players for Asia-Pacific nasal spray market are listed below;

ADAPT Pharma, Inc.

Sandoz International GmbH

INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Cipla Inc.

Aurena

J Pharmaceuticals

Bayer AG

St. Renatus

ARIUS FORMULATIONS PVT LTD

Ultratech India Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Egalet Corporation

LEEFORD HEALTHCARE LTD

Aishwarya Group

