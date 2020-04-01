Asia Pacific Transcritical CO2 Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Asia Pacific transcritical CO2 market is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Segmentation

By End Users (Retail, Food Processing Industries, Ice Skating Rinks, Marine, Transportation and Household Appliance), Geography (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Rest of APAC).

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In end users, retail segment is growing at highest CAGR because of the increase in numbers of small stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets in all the regions which eventually increase in demand of trancritical CO2 refrigeration systems for various products like dairy, pharmaceuticals, medicines and others. Companies such as Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, a Europe based solutions provider of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration, has launched MICROCO2OL which is a Air-Cooled Condensing Unit CO? Transcritical / Booster system which uses CO2 as a refrigerant, saving energy and is economical and can be used for low, medium and high temperature applications and can be used in Convenient stores, gasoline stations, smallest applications with its cooling capacity of 1.3 – 6.0 Kw.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global transcritical CO2 market are listed below;

Danfoss A/S

Panasonic Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Carrier Commercial Refrigeration

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

ALFA LAVAL

Bitzer SE

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Carel Industries S.p.A

Carnot Refrigeration

