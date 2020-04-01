Automated Teller Machine Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

An automated teller machine, or an ATM, is a cash vending machine that is operated by financial institutions and allows customers to perform financial transactions without the need for a human cashier. With financial institutions encouraging the customers not to access the banks for any transactions, the demand for off-site banking implementation has increased. ATM is one part of the off-site banking trend and is anticipated to gain widespread traction owing to the integration of mobile banking and marketing with self-service channels.

In this industry research study, the analysts have estimated factors such as the increasing deployment of ATMs in off-site terminals to aid in the growth of this market during the predicted period. Moreover, the deployment of new off-site ATMs in the rural and semi-urban sites will help in reducing the cost associated with the migrating transaction from the tellers. Also, with the deployment of more ATMs, the number of customers is expected to increase significantly, which will boost ATM use. Furthermore, an increasing number of ATMs are deployed in busy locations that include petrol pumps, retail malls, and high traffic areas.

The global Automated Teller Machine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automated Teller Machine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automated Teller Machine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NCR

Diebold

Wincor Nixdorf International

GRG Banking Equipment

Hitachi Payment Services

Synkey Group

Perto

Fujitsu

OKI

Nautilus Hyosung

SPL Group

Hantle

Royal Bank Technology

KingTeller

Eastcom

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cash Dispenser

Automated Deposit Terminal

Recycle Type

Segment by Application

Banking

Retai

Others

