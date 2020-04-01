Automatic Data Capture Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021

Automatic data capture (ADC) helps in capturing data automatically with equipment such as barcode scanners, magnetic stripe readers, optical character recognition, radio frequency identification, and speech recognition. It also helps in recognizing objects, getting information about them, and feeding it to the computer systems directly without any human involvement. It has advantages such as error reduction in data entry, inventory management, and less time consuming.

The analysts forecast the global ADC market to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% over the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this report

This report covers the present and future market scenarios of the global ADC market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of rugged mobile computers, barcode printers, handheld scanners, self-checkout systems, and POS retail scanners. The mobile computers that have been taken into consideration are used only for industrial purpose while the POS retail scanners are used in retail outlets.

The report, Global ADC Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the global ADC market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• Datalogic

• Honeywell International

• Zebra Technologies

Other prominent vendors

• Casio

• Denso

• NCR

Market driver

• Increase in adoption of self-checkout systems

Market challenge

• Replacement of ADC devices with consumer products

Market trend

• Growing adoption of 2D barcodes

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Global ADC market by product

Global ADC market by rugged mobile computers

Global ADC market by barcode printers

Global ADC market by handheld scanners

Global ADC market by self-checkout systems

Global ADC market by POS scanners

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Global ADC market by end-user

Global ADC market by retail

Global ADC market by transportation and logistics

Global ADC market by manufacturing

Global ADC market by commercial services

Global ADC market by healthcare

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Geographical segmentation of global ADC market

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Market share analysis 2014

Other prominent vendors

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

Datalogic

Honeywell Scanning and Mobility

Zebra Technologies

..…..Continued