Automatic Data Capture Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021
Automatic data capture (ADC) helps in capturing data automatically with equipment such as barcode scanners, magnetic stripe readers, optical character recognition, radio frequency identification, and speech recognition. It also helps in recognizing objects, getting information about them, and feeding it to the computer systems directly without any human involvement. It has advantages such as error reduction in data entry, inventory management, and less time consuming.
The analysts forecast the global ADC market to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this report
This report covers the present and future market scenarios of the global ADC market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of rugged mobile computers, barcode printers, handheld scanners, self-checkout systems, and POS retail scanners. The mobile computers that have been taken into consideration are used only for industrial purpose while the POS retail scanners are used in retail outlets.
The report, Global ADC Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the global ADC market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key vendors
• Datalogic
• Honeywell International
• Zebra Technologies
Other prominent vendors
• Casio
• Denso
• NCR
Market driver
• Increase in adoption of self-checkout systems
Market challenge
• Replacement of ADC devices with consumer products
Market trend
• Growing adoption of 2D barcodes
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Global ADC market by product
Global ADC market by rugged mobile computers
Global ADC market by barcode printers
Global ADC market by handheld scanners
Global ADC market by self-checkout systems
Global ADC market by POS scanners
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Global ADC market by end-user
Global ADC market by retail
Global ADC market by transportation and logistics
Global ADC market by manufacturing
Global ADC market by commercial services
Global ADC market by healthcare
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Geographical segmentation of global ADC market
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Market share analysis 2014
Other prominent vendors
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
Datalogic
Honeywell Scanning and Mobility
Zebra Technologies
..…..Continued
