Automotive Adhesive Tapes 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.92% and Forecast to 2021
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive adhesive tapes market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• 3M
• AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
• H.B. Fuller
• Henkel
• LINTEC Corporation
• NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
Other prominent vendors
• Ajit Industries
• Arkema Group
• Beiersdorf
• Berry Global
• Godson Tapes
• Lohmann
• LORD Corporation
• Parafix Tapes & Conversions
• PPI Adhesive Products
• Sri Vasavi Tapes
Market driver
• Growing automotive sector in APAC
Market challenge
• Environment factors affecting adhesive tapes
Market trend
• Shift from mechanical fasteners to automotive adhesive tapes
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
PVC automotive adhesive tapes – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Polyester automotive adhesive tapes – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Polypropylene automotive adhesive tapes – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Other automotive adhesive tapes – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by product
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Shift from mechanical fasteners to automotive adhesive tapes
Increasing demand for lightweight materials
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
..…..Continued
