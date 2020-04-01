Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market 2019 | Global Top Manufacturers, Industry Statistics, Share, Cost-Structure, Demographic Growth, Trend Analysis, Development Features and Facts Outlook-2025

A collision avoidance system, also known as a precrash system, forward collision warning system, or collision mitigating system, is an automobile safety system designed to prevent or reduce the severity of a collision. It uses radar (all-weather) and sometimes laser (LIDAR) and camera (employing image recognition) to detect an imminent crash.

Radar-based systems accounted for over 40% of the global market in 2017. The segment is further expected to gain market share during the forecast period. The reducing prices of radars have led to the increased adoption of the technology by various automotive OEMs.

Europe is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period. It accounted for over 34% of the market, in 2017. The consumer preference in Europe was observed to be greatly inclined towards safety features of a vehicle and this was coupled with the presence of headquarters of companies, like Bosch, Continental, Autoliv, ZF, etc., which has allowed for technological advancements in safety segment. The updated ratings of safety agencies and incorporation of anti-collision systems in mass-market models by European commission are expected to propel the market growth over the next few years.

The global Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental

Delphi

Robert Bosch

Denso

Infineon Technologies

Panasonic

ZF Group

Magna International

Autoliv

Siemens

Toyota

Hyundai Mobis

Wabco Holdings

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Radar

Lidar

Camera

Ultrasonic

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

