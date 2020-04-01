Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market 2019 | Global Top Manufacturers, Industry Statistics, Share, Cost-Structure, Demographic Growth, Trend Analysis, Development Features and Facts Outlook-2025
A collision avoidance system, also known as a precrash system, forward collision warning system, or collision mitigating system, is an automobile safety system designed to prevent or reduce the severity of a collision. It uses radar (all-weather) and sometimes laser (LIDAR) and camera (employing image recognition) to detect an imminent crash.
Radar-based systems accounted for over 40% of the global market in 2017. The segment is further expected to gain market share during the forecast period. The reducing prices of radars have led to the increased adoption of the technology by various automotive OEMs.
Europe is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period. It accounted for over 34% of the market, in 2017. The consumer preference in Europe was observed to be greatly inclined towards safety features of a vehicle and this was coupled with the presence of headquarters of companies, like Bosch, Continental, Autoliv, ZF, etc., which has allowed for technological advancements in safety segment. The updated ratings of safety agencies and incorporation of anti-collision systems in mass-market models by European commission are expected to propel the market growth over the next few years.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Continental
Delphi
Robert Bosch
Denso
Infineon Technologies
Panasonic
ZF Group
Magna International
Autoliv
Siemens
Toyota
Hyundai Mobis
Wabco Holdings
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Radar
Lidar
Camera
Ultrasonic
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
