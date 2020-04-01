Automotive HVAC Ducts 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.01% and Forecast to 2021

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) is a technology that is incorporated in automobiles. The HVAC system regulates the internal temperature of the vehicle cabin. Automotive HVAC systems comprise refrigeration units, blower motors, actuators, and ducts. HVAC ducts supply air to vehicle-cabin interiors via panel ducts and console-duct systems. The geometry of HVAC ducts is flexible. They are circular, rectangular, or square-shaped and are characterized by complex curves all over their length. HVAC ducts are incorporated with air quality sensors. Once the carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide levels in a vehicle reach the threshold value, the air quality sensors transfer the information to the HVAC system. This is followed by the initiation of the air circulation mode.

The analysts forecast the global automotive HVAC ducts market to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive HVAC ducts market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales volume of automotive HVAC in OEM market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive HVAC Ducts Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• KAYSER AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS

• Bolton Plastics Components

• Exo-s

• Mergon

• Tata AutoComp Systems

• Trocellen

Other prominent vendors

• ABC Group.

• TMD WEK

Market driver

• Mandatory fitment of ACs in trucks

Market challenge

• Geometrical restrictions

Market trend

• Development of automatic climate control systems

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Global automotive HVAC ducts market by passenger cars

• Global automotive HVAC ducts market by commercial vehicles

• Market opportunity by application

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical Segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – market size & forecast

• EMEA – market size & forecast

• Americas – market size & forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Development of automatic climate control systems

• Growing popularity of automotive thermal systems

• Governmental regulations that favor the incorporation of environment-friendly components in HVAC systems

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive Landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor overview

• KAYSER AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS

• Bolton Plastics Components

• Exo-s

• Mergon

• Tata AutoComp Systems

• Trocellen

..…..Continued