Automotive Metal Market 2019 Global Trends, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Revenue and Forecast to 2025

Automobile companies are one of the biggest metal product consumers. Steel and aluminum are widely used in the automobile industry.Automobile companies use metal products for auto sheets and engine parts.

Asia Pacific accounted for 46.2% of the total market revenue in 2017. Consumer preference, government policies, environmental regulations, and competition are the key factors leading to the growth of automotive industry in the region. Manufacturers are coming up with new designs and manufacturing processes in order to meet the rapidly changing consumer demand.

The global Automotive Metal market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ArcelorMittal

China Baowu Group

HBIS Group

NSSMC Group

POSCO

Shagang Group

Ansteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang Group

Tata Steel Group

Shandong Steel Group

Nucor Corporation

Hyundai Steel Company

Maanshan Steel

Thyssenkrupp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aluminum

Steel

Magnesium

Others

Segment by Application

Body structure

Power train

Suspension

Others

Chapter One: Automotive Metal Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Automotive Metal Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Metal Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Metal Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Automotive Metal Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Automotive Metal Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Metal Business

Chapter Eight: Automotive Metal Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Metal Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

