Automotive Tire Market: Trends, Strategies, and Market Size

The global automotive tire market is expected to reach $306 billion by 2022, according to a new report published by Allied Market Research. Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately 43% share of the automotive tire market in 2015 and is expected to continue to dominate during the analysis period. The automotive tire market has witnessed a surge in the introduction of highly advanced and technologically improved tires. Radial tires accounted for the maximum market share in the forecast period as it offers better grip on the road. However, introduction of advance manufacturing technologies have propelled the growth of bias tire segment. Passenger cars segment is anticipated to have the highest market share in the forecast period owing to the exponential growth of passenger cars across the globe.

Increase in sales of automotive vehicles, rise in competition among tire manufacturers, enhancement of manufacturing processes, and increase in operating life of automobiles fuel the automotive tire market. However, growing market of retreading tires, and fluctuation in cost of raw materials could restrict the growth of this market. Moreover, rise in sales of automobiles across the globe is expected to unfold various opportunities for the key players.

By type, the tire market is further bifurcated into radial tire and bias tire. The radial tire segment generated the maximum revenue in 2015 and is expected to grow at a faster rate. However, the bias tire segment is anticipated to garner the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the analysis period.

Get the sample copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/924

By vehicle type, the automotive tire market includes two wheelers, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Passenger car tire is the fastest growing segment of tire market, globally; and is projected to garner a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. However, the two wheeler segment is estimated to garner the highest CAGR of 7.8%. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2015, occupying a market share of around 42% and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The key players profiled in the automotive tire market include Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Pirelli & C. S.p.A, Michelin, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Madras Rubber Factory Limited, The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., and CEAT Ltd.

Analyst Review:

The global automotive tire market is witnessing a steady growth due to increase in automotive sales across different segments and rise in competition among global tire manufacturers. Introduction of advanced technology in manufacturing process is another key factor that drives the automotive tire market.

By vehicle, the two wheeler segment of automotive sector has witnessed a rise in demand, especially from youth and rural market supplementing the growth of two wheeler tire market. On the basis of product type segmentation, the bias tire is a steadily growing segment of tire market and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR by 2022.

The Asian market is most promising market as most of the emerging countries are the part of this region such as China, India, and Indonesia, and others. This was the largest market occupying market share of around 42% in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%. The y-o-y growth of this segment is projected to show increasing trend during the forecast period and net sales volume is also estimated to increase in the coming years. Owing to the improving economy of most of the emerging countries in this region, the manufacturing sector is at growing at a steady phase. Thus, tire manufacturers are keen to gain competitive advantage and expand their business. Increase in automobile sales in this region is the key growth factor for the automotive tire market.

Buy this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout/300131