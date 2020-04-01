Bag closures and seals Market Led by Acme Seals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Novoflex Marketing (P) Ltd, and Zhenjiang Hongda Commodity Co., Ltd

Global Bag closures and seals Market: Introduction

The global packaging market is characterized by product innovation that facilitates ease and convenience in dispensing, usage and disposal of consumer goods. Bag closures and seals are packaging solutions made of cheaper materials with simple yet effective designs for reclosing or sealing of flexible bags. Bag closures and seals are widely used for food applications for sealing products such as baked foods, confectionery, powdered tea and coffee, etc. Manufacturers of bag closures and seals supply products that have additional functionality of acting as a label or a tag to display product and manufacturers’ information.

Global Bag closures and seals Market: Segmentation

The global bag closures and seals market is segmented by product type, by material type and by end use

As per product type the global bag closures and seals market is segmented as follows:

Pull tight seals

Fixed length seals

Bag Closure Clips (Bread Clips)

Others

As per material type, the global bag closures and seals market is segmented as follows:

PET

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Paperboard

Polyethylene

As per end use, the global bag closures and seals market is segmented as follows:

Food Sliced Breads Baked Foods Confectionery Snacks Other Food Products

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Stationery

Others

Global Bag closures and seals Market: Market Dynamics

Advancement and innovation in the global flexible packaging market is the key driving factor for the global bag closures and seals market. Extensive scope of application of bags across end use segments is expected to generate revenue opportunities for manufacturers of bag closures and seals. The global bag closures and seals market is characterized by supply closure and seal products such as pull tight seals, fixed length seals and bread clips or bag closure clips popularly used for bread bags. Bread clips or bag closure clips have emerged in recent times as a significant product segment in the global bag closures and seals market. Traditionally used to pack sliced bread products, the bread clip packaging closure solution has emerged as one of the most popular consumer market packaging products over the years.

Bag closures are available in wide range of solutions for different application needs. The strength and material capability of bag closures and seals depends on the weight and other physical dimensions of bags. Closures and seals are available for all variety of bags including laminate bags, twist grade bags, paper bags, plastic bags, etc. Most of bag closures and seal are also printed with single or double line information. Hardcover bag closures are also capable of being coded with serial number for tracking consumer products.

Pull tight seals and fixed length seals are comparatively modern products segments with extensive applications. Pull tight seals for bags are expected to emerge as fast growing product segment due to wide range of functionality and flexibility in usage. Manufacturers of pull tight seals for bags supply plastic pull tight seals in variety of sizes depending on physical dimensions of the bag. This allows pull tight seals for bags to be applied in a flexible manner.

Global Bag closures and seals Market: Regional Outlook

The global bag closures and seals market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Global Bag closures and seals Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the players operating in the global bag closures and seals market include Kwik Lok Corporation, Orfix International GmbH, Multipack B.V.B.A. – S.P.R.L., Acme Seals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Novoflex Marketing (P) Ltd, and Zhenjiang Hongda Commodity Co., Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.