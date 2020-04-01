BIOPLASTIC MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Bioplastic Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Bioplastic Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Bioplastic Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Bioplastic Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Bioplastics are plastics derived from renewable biomass sources, such as vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, or microbiota.[1] Bioplastic can be made from agricultural by-products and also from used plastic bottles and other containers using microorganisms. Common plastics, such as fossil-fuel plastics (also called petrobased polymers) are derived from petroleum or natural gas.

In 2017, non-biodegradable bioplastics accounted for the highest market share.

Global Bioplastic market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bioplastic.

This report researches the worldwide Bioplastic market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bioplastic breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bioplastic capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bioplastic in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

NatureWorks

Arkemn

Novamont

Plantic

DSM

DuPont

Evonik Industries

Ecospan

Toray Industries

Bioplastic Breakdown Data by Type

Bio-PE

Bio-PET

Regenerated Cellulose

Poly Hydroxyalkonoates

Bioplastic Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer goods

Agriculture

Others

Bioplastic Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bioplastic Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

