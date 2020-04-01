Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Blow-Fill-Seal technology is a manufacturing technique used to produce small, and large volume, liquid-filled containers.
The demand for the BFS technology in the pharmaceutical sector is growing due to the increasing demand for advanced aseptic technology. The BFS technology is mainly used to fill parental preparations as this is done with minimum contamination, and therefore, the principal demand is from the pharmaceutical segment. The BFS technology has a high potential demand from the food & beverage sector, as a growing number of food & beverage manufacturers are using advanced aseptic processing technologies, such as the BFS technology to minimize the risk of contamination in filling and packaging products.
The key players covered in this study
Unither Pharmaceuticals
Pharmapack Co., Ltd.
Brevetti Angela S.R.L
Adinath International
Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Weiler Engineering, Inc.
Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH
Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd
Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd.
Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG
Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions, LLC
Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
In 2018, the global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene (PE)
Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & Beverage
Cosmetic & Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Other Applications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Polypropylene (PP)
1.4.3 Polyethylene (PE)
1.4.4 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Food & Beverage
1.5.3 Cosmetic & Personal Care
1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.5.5 Other Applications
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Unither Pharmaceuticals
12.1.1 Unither Pharmaceuticals Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction
12.1.4 Unither Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Unither Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
12.2 Pharmapack Co., Ltd.
12.2.1 Pharmapack Co., Ltd. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction
12.2.4 Pharmapack Co., Ltd. Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Pharmapack Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.3 Brevetti Angela S.R.L
12.3.1 Brevetti Angela S.R.L Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction
12.3.4 Brevetti Angela S.R.L Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Brevetti Angela S.R.L Recent Development
12.4 Adinath International
12.4.1 Adinath International Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction
12.4.4 Adinath International Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Adinath International Recent Development
12.5 Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation
12.5.1 Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction
12.5.4 Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Weiler Engineering, Inc.
12.6.1 Weiler Engineering, Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction
12.6.4 Weiler Engineering, Inc. Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Weiler Engineering, Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH
12.7.1 Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction
12.7.4 Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH Recent Development
12.8 Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd
12.8.1 Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction
12.8.4 Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd Recent Development
12.9 Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd.
12.9.1 Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction
12.9.4 Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd. Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.10 Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG
12.10.1 Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction
12.10.4 Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG Recent Development
12.11 Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions, LLC
12.12 Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
