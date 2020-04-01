Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Blow-Fill-Seal technology is a manufacturing technique used to produce small, and large volume, liquid-filled containers.

The demand for the BFS technology in the pharmaceutical sector is growing due to the increasing demand for advanced aseptic technology. The BFS technology is mainly used to fill parental preparations as this is done with minimum contamination, and therefore, the principal demand is from the pharmaceutical segment. The BFS technology has a high potential demand from the food & beverage sector, as a growing number of food & beverage manufacturers are using advanced aseptic processing technologies, such as the BFS technology to minimize the risk of contamination in filling and packaging products.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3754747-global-blow-fill-seal-bfs-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Unither Pharmaceuticals

Pharmapack Co., Ltd.

Brevetti Angela S.R.L

Adinath International

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Weiler Engineering, Inc.

Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH

Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd

Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG

Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions, LLC

Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

In 2018, the global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Polypropylene (PP)

1.4.3 Polyethylene (PE)

1.4.4 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Cosmetic & Personal Care

1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.5 Other Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Unither Pharmaceuticals

12.1.1 Unither Pharmaceuticals Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Unither Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Unither Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.2 Pharmapack Co., Ltd.

12.2.1 Pharmapack Co., Ltd. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Pharmapack Co., Ltd. Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Pharmapack Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.3 Brevetti Angela S.R.L

12.3.1 Brevetti Angela S.R.L Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Brevetti Angela S.R.L Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Brevetti Angela S.R.L Recent Development

12.4 Adinath International

12.4.1 Adinath International Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction

12.4.4 Adinath International Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Adinath International Recent Development

12.5 Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

12.5.1 Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction

12.5.4 Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Weiler Engineering, Inc.

12.6.1 Weiler Engineering, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction

12.6.4 Weiler Engineering, Inc. Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Weiler Engineering, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH

12.7.1 Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction

12.7.4 Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH Recent Development

12.8 Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd

12.8.1 Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction

12.8.4 Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.9 Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd.

12.9.1 Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction

12.9.4 Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd. Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.10 Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG

12.10.1 Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Introduction

12.10.4 Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG Revenue in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG Recent Development

12.11 Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions, LLC

12.12 Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Continued…..

Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3754747-global-blow-fill-seal-bfs-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)